Gosdens aiming to provide Dettori with one final Classic through Gregory

John Gosden would love to provide Frankie Dettori with another memorable leg of his farewell “world tour” when saddling Gregory in the Betfred St Leger at Doncaster next week.

Gosden and Dettori have teamed up to win the final Classic of the season twice before, with Shantou in 1996 and Logician in 2019.

The Italian will be seeking a seventh St Leger success overall when partnering Gregory on Town Moor, with Classic Cliche (1995), Scorpion (2005), Sixties Icon (2006) and Conduit (2008) his other triumphs.

Dettori’s final year as a professional jockey has already featured a number of notable victories and Gosden joked: “I think the great world tour is going exceptionally well.

“He rolls into Deauville for one ride and wins the Prix Jacques Le Marois. He wins the Juddmonte International at York, Ascot Gold Cup, 2000 Guineas and he won the Dubai Turf earlier this year as well.

“So, I think the world tour is going extremely well and I’m sure he’d love to cap it off at Doncaster in the final Classic.”

Gosden can boast five St Leger wins himself and will now be chasing a first success since taking out a joint-license with son Thady.

Gregory is regarded by sponsors Betfred as the pick of their four potential runners and he currently heads the outright betting at 3-1.

The son of Golden Horn was a Group Two scorer at Royal Ascot over the Leger distance of one mile and six furlongs in the Queen’s Vase.

He then paid the price for setting too strong a pace when third in the Great Voltigeur at York, but Gosden senior is hopeful of turning the tables on the winner Continuous.

Gregory went a little quick early in the Great Voltigeur Stakes at York

“Gregory went a little quick early in the Great Voltigeur Stakes at York,” said the trainer. “When I saw the early fractions, I thought ‘We’ve just gone inside 12 seconds for a furlong’.

“I think there were three of them trying to make the lead in order to boss the race and they all got into a scramble early on. You’re not going to do those fractions over the first three furlongs and finish a race.

“It was obvious where the winner came from, he was 20 lengths out the back. He actually ran a very good race and when Frankie put his hands down, he galloped out well to the line and after the line.

“He came out of the race at York in very good order. If the weather is set fair at Doncaster, that won’t bother him with it being top of the ground.”

Stablemate Arrest warmed up for another possible crack at Classic glory with a comfortable victory in the Group Three Geoffrey Freer Stakes at Newbury.

After running away with the Chester Vase in May, he disappointed in the Derby and at Royal Ascot but now looks back on track, although Gosden would like to see some rain hit South Yorkshire.

He said: “We’re very pleased with Arrest, he took his race very well at Newbury. He’s in top order but I think if it’s good to firm at Doncaster I think you’ll find him heading to Paris for the Prix Chaudenay rather than Doncaster.

“He’s a lovely horse but he rolls his knee and he’ll enjoy more what I call the autumn ground.”

Middle Earth is expected to be supplemented for the St Leger after coming with a late charge to land the Melrose Handicap at York under Oisin Murphy.

He’s been a horse we’ve always liked but we’ve had a few niggles along the way and haven’t quite been able to have a smooth run with him

“I think Oisin was very impressed with him, he hit the line strong,” added Gosden. “He came from a long way back and finished off his race well.

“He’s been a horse we’ve always liked but we’ve had a few niggles along the way and haven’t quite been able to have a smooth run with him.

“Qatar Racing have won the race before and I think they are game to go. It’s the last Classic of the year and it’s for three-year-olds over a trip.”

Lion’s Pride could be another son of Roaring Lion to represent the Clarehaven team at Doncaster, having beaten Middle Earth at Kempton in July before finishing third at Windsor last month.

Reflecting on that defeat, Gosden said: “It was a trappy race on a difficult track. They went slow and he pulled, then he came on the outside. It was against older horses and he’s learnt a lot from that.

“I think there’s a likelihood he will run in the race as well, after all there’s only one St Leger.”