Gosdens looking to see Unforgotten put his name up in lights

Unforgotten has the chance to extend his winning run when he goes for the Spreadex Sports Lincoln Trial Handicap at Wolverhampton.

Second in his first two outings, John and Thady Gosden’s son of Exceed And Excel got off the mark at at the third attempt at Newcastle in April 2021 but then had to sit out almost two years with a setback.

Returning from 659 days off the track he made up for lost time at Lingfield last month and then doubled up 14 days later at the same venue.

He now searches for the quick-fire hat-trick off a 4lb higher rating when he heads to Dunstall Park on Saturday, with a good run potentially setting up a crack at the Lincoln itself at Doncaster on the opening day of the Flat season on April 1.

“He obviously had a couple of issues and had plenty of time off, but he’s a horse we have always liked and have always known he has plenty of talent,” said joint-trainer Thady Gosden.

“He’s run a couple of nice races since coming back and hopefully he can perform to a similar level at the weekend.”

Last year’s winner Notre Belle Bete will attempt to defend his crown off an 8lb higher mark and Andrew Balding’s five-year-old is 3lb higher than when going close at Lingfield in his most recent outing.

“He won the race last year and has been pretty consistent and a decent operator on the all-weather,” said the Kingsclere handler.

“He was unlucky at Lingfield last time and hopefully this will give him the opportunity to be there or thereabouts.”

Outbreak got the better of Notre Belle Bete last time out and Charlie Johnston’s runner is 5lb higher for the rematch, while other notable runners include the consistent Alrehb and Mick Appleby’s track specialist War In Heaven, who has won four in a row at Dunstall Park since the start of the year.

Olly Murphy’s course and distance winner Fleurman will attempt to seal a three-timer in the SCU Selects Expert Tips At BetUK Conditions Stakes over at touch more than two miles.

The race serves as a Fast-Track Qualifier for All-Weather Championships Finals Day and the winner will earn a spot at Newcastle on Good Friday.

Earlofthecotswolds picked up that pot at Gosforth Park in 2022 and is one of five looking to book their ticket to the north east over Easter, with Roberto Escobarr another notable name amongst the quintet.

Brian Ellison’s Onesmoothoperator switches back from hurdles, with Richard Hughes’ Calling The Wind rounding off those taking part.