Goshen in top form after hugely popular Ascot success

Gary Moore reported Goshen in “A1” condition on Monday, following his popular success at Ascot on Saturday.

Not too many horses have the following Goshen has, with his agonising last-flight exit in the Triumph Hurdle of 2020 just part of a journey that has included two Kingwell Hurdles and also three victories on the Flat.

He has run over fences, too, and the Steve Packham-owned six-year-old could be given another try over the bigger obstacles at some stage after taking full advantage of the ground-enforced absence of Constitution Hill to lift the Coral Hurdle at Ascot on Saturday.

Moore said: “He is A1. He has come out of the race absolutely fine. We rode him out this morning and he is in great order. I’m highly delighted with him.

“It was very pleasing to see him to do that on Saturday. For him to win on that ground, which isn’t really his ground, was fantastic.

“That is probably the quickest ground he has run on and to win like he did was brilliant. Maybe the others underachieved, but it just shows you how much class the horse has got.

“We might still give him one run over fences in soft ground, we will see, but that is not set in stone. We will just go pot hunting, basically.”

Moore is no stranger to horses that have a special place in the hearts of the racing public.

He added: “He is well liked by the public, but I don’t know which would be liked better between him and Sire De Grugy. I’d say it is probably a 50-50 split.”