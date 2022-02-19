Goshen outbattles Adagio to retain Kingwell crown
Goshen got the better of a thrilling duel with Adagio to successfully defend his crown in the Wincanton Matchbook Betting Exchange Kingwell Hurdle.
There have been plenty of peaks and troughs in the career of the Goshen since his final flight exit when seemingly set to run out a wide-margin winner of the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham two years ago.
However, having proved the fire still burns bright when dominating his rivals in the Contenders Hurdle at Sandown a fortnight ago, Gary Moore’s stable star was the 4-7 favourite to add to his 22-length victory in this Grade Two contest last season.
Once again sent to the lead by the trainer’s son Jamie Moore, Goshen set a strong gallop from flag-fall to ensure the one-mile-seven-furlong contest would be a thorough test.
Adagio, who won the Grade One Finale Juvenile Hurdle last term before finishing second at Cheltenham and Aintree in the spring, once again had to make do with the runner-up spot on his reappearance in the Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham in November.
The David Pipe-trained five-year-old hade been off the racecourse since, but tracked Goshen into the home straight and briefly looked to be travelling the better of the two.
There was little to choose between the pair jumping the final flight and it was Goshen who found most on the run-in to win the day by a length and three-quarters.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox