Goshen possible for Cesarewitch before new jumping campaign

High-class hurdler Goshen could revert to the Flat for a tilt at the Club Godolphin Cesarewitch at Newmarket next month.

Gary Moore’s talented performer has won 10 races in all, seven over obstacles and three on the level.

He notched his second victory at Grade Two level in the Coral Ascot Hurdle last season and was last seen pushing Knappers Hill close on the final day of the campaign at Sandown.

The trainer’s son Jamie Moore is Goshen’s regular pilot and is looking forward to renewing the partnership in due course, but not before a potential outing at Headquarters on October 14.

He said: “Goshen will always run his race over anything between two and a half and three miles when he goes right-handed.

“His worst runs have been when he has gone over fences or gone left-handed. I still 100 per cent believe there is another good race in him when he gets his conditions.

“He is in the Cesarewitch and that is a possible plan. We will see how the conditions are and how he is training over the next few weeks before deciding on that.

“If he ran in the Cesarewitch I imagine Hector Crouch would ride him as he has done a lot with him.”

Moore was speaking ahead of his bid to emulate his brother Ryan by claiming Derby glory at Epsom this year, with the 38-year-old set to partner The Whipmaster in Thursday’s Everyone’s Booking Fit Show 2025 Jump Jockeys Derby Handicap.

It is just over three months since his brother steered Aidan O’Brien’s Auguste Rodin to glory in the Betfred Derby in early June. Ten years ago he won the premier Classic on Ruler Of The World before his eldest sibling landed the Jump Jockeys Derby aboard Rossetti, and Jamie is hoping to repeat the double.

He added: “It would be great if I could win this race the same year that Ryan won the Derby. Although this isn’t quite the same as the main thing, I’d rather be winning it than not.

“I’ve won the race twice before and I enjoy riding in it. Epsom is not far from me, and it is a nice race to ride in with the track being a big part of British racing history.”

Moore’s most recent success in the race came aboard the Jim Best-trained Alberta in 2016.

He said: “I think the biggest difference between riding in this race and over jumps is that you have got to think sharper. Going downhill and round the bend at Epsom you are probably going as quick as when coming down the hill at Plumpton, but it is nice there is not a fence at the bottom!

“The Whipmaster has been a very consistent horse that has done well for us, and he has improved a hell of a lot.

“This race has fallen right for him and he ran well at Windsor last time out, so he goes into the race in good form.”