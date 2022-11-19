Goshen powers to Coral Hurdle honours

Goshen capitalised on the absence of Constitution Hill to make a winning return to hurdles in the Coral Hurdle at Ascot.

The race was billed as the starting point for last year’s Supreme Novices’ Hurdle winner, but Nicky Henderson ruled the Seven Barrows star out on Saturday morning due to the ground, leaving just four to go to post.

Both the 6-5 winner and evens favourite Brewin’upastorm had a point to prove heading into the two-mile-three-furlong Grade Two and the main protagonists were side by side tracking the pace as For Pleasure took the quartet along.

It was Goshen who made the first move, with Jamie Moore taking his mount to the lead shortly after the third last, but there was little to separate the duo as they jumped two out.

However, by the time they had reached the final flight it was Goshen who had gained the upper hand and he was pushed out by Jamie Moore for an eight-and-a-half-length success.

Trainer Gary Moore was thrilled to see Goshen return to winning form as he posted a disappointing effort on his chasing bow at the track last month.

Owner Steven Packham encouraged the handler to revert to hurdles and Moore felt the conditions, officially described as good, good to soft in places, were more than adequate.

I could get left with egg on my face but I think this is winter good ground, not like you get in July and August

He said: “Steve’s a genius. It was him who told me to put Goshen in this race today and it’s all turned out fantastic for us.

“I galloped a lot of ours this morning and ran three here yesterday that had had leg problems and they were all fine.

“I could get left with egg on my face but I think this is winter good ground, not like you get in July and August.

“In a way I would love him to give him one more try over fences on proper soft ground at Kempton or maybe back here, but let’s see.”