Graffard in no rush to map out Calandagan plan

Francis-Henri Graffard is set to give impressive Royal Ascot winner Calandagan a break after his exploits in Berkshire.

The King Edward VII Stakes winner is ineligible for some big Group One races in France after being gelded and Graffard is likely to give the son of Gleneagles a rest before deciding what his next assignment will be.

Calandangan won a pair of Group Three races at ParisLongchamp on soft and heavy ground before charging home by six lengths in the hands of Stephane Pasquier at Group Two level to show he can go on any surface.

Graffard said: “We know how hard it is to be competitive and win at Ascot, so we are delighted with this win of course.

“He can’t run in the Grand Prix de Paris and Arc de Triomphe. We will see where we go next. He came out of the race well but he probably needs a little bit of a break now.”

One horse that could make a return to Britain is Goliath, who ran impressively to finish second behind Isle Of Jura in the Group Two Hardwicke Stakes.

Graffard hinted that the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes back at Ascot could be an option for the four-year-old.

He said: “Goliath is a horse I’ve always liked. He’s quite difficult to manage during the race. He pulled too much again on Saturday but he was a comfortable second.

“He came out well and can even return in the King George. It’s a thing we can look at with the owner but he’s a nice horse and we are pleased with the track.”

However, the trainer was baffled by Rouhiya’s poor run in the Coronation Stakes.

The Lope De Vega filly won the French 1000 Guineas but ran no race at Ascot, trailing home last of the nine runners and six lengths adrift of the field.

Graffard said: “We have to find out what went wrong. I have my idea behind my back, in my head, but she didn’t run a minute – too bad to be true.

“I don’t know where she will go next. I want to find out what went wrong.”