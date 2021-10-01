Graffard orders rain for The Revenant

A rainy day in Paris on Saturday would be just perfect for Francis-Henri Graffard, as The Revenant bids for a record-breaking third Prix Daniel Wildenstein triumph.

The six-year-old was a four-and-a-half-length winner of the race 2019, the final leg of a six-race unbeaten spell which began 12 months earlier.

A loss at the hands of King Of Change in the 2019 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes ended that winning run, but the chestnut returned to take the Prix Daniel Wildenstein the following season after a 350-day break – and then went back to a rain-soaked Ascot to lift the QEII.

The first Wildenstein victory was on very soft ground and the second on heavy, and Graffard is hoping forecast rain provides similar conditions at ParisLongchamp this time.

The Revenant finishing second in the 2019 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (Simon Cooper/PA) (PA Archive)

“He’s in very good shape, very, very good shape,” he said.

“I am really happy with him.

“It’s quite a strong race, and I hope the rain will come – it is forecast for rain today (Friday) and tomorrow, so the more rain we have the better it will be for my horse, as everybody knows.”

Well-fancied in opposition is Saeed Bin Suroor’s Real World, one of two Godolphin-owned runners in the race.

Set to be partnered by Frankie Dettori in place of usual pilot Marco Ghiani, the rapidly-improving colt has won his last three races – culminating with a Group Three success in the Strensall Stakes at York in August.

“He worked earlier this week and worked well,” said Bin Suroor, who would not be as happy as Graffard to see soft ground.

“He’s in good form, he’s happy and fresh – and we’re looking forward to running him.

“He’s had three runs this year, three wins, so we’ll see how he gets on up in class again.”

Real World winning the Strensall Stakes at York (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)

Real World won on his racecourse debut at Chelmsford last year, then spent the winter racing exclusively at Meydan in Dubai without success.

“Last year in Dubai he was a weak horse, but we’ve been looking after him for the future,” added Bin Suroor.

“Of course we could have run him in a Group One somewhere, but we have taken it step by step.

“We’ve given him time to improve physically, and it has paid off. We hope he runs a good race, but he should be better again next year.”

Goldolphin is also represented by the Andre Fabre-trained Victor Ludorum, a Group One winner at this meeting as a juvenile and then Classic hero in the French 2000 Guineas last year.

Ed Walker runs his globe-trotting eight-year-old Stormy Antarctic – a gelding who has clearly taken to French turf, having finished in the first two in all but one of his six runs there.

“He’s got great form in France,” said Walker.

English challenger Stormy Antarctic (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Archive)

“For some reason he always seems to turn up in France, so we’re hoping for another big show from him.

“It’s a case of the more rain the better for him. I think it’s going to come after the racing actually, and that would be a shame.”

Also on the pre-Arc day card is the Group One Prix Royallieu, a one-mile-six-furlong event for fillies and mares.

The French are well-placed to keep the trophy on home turf, with Alain de Royer-Dupre’s Valia and Fabre’s Joie De Soir at the head of the market – but the Irish are also well represented by Aidan O’Brien duo Passion and Willow.

Passion has been lightly campaigned this season, with only two appearances – the second of which was a 12th-placed run in the Irish St Leger at the Curragh.

“She’s a difficult filly to get fit – she’d done very well over the winter,” said O’Brien.

“She’s had two runs and has progressed, and I think she will progress again after this.

“She stays well, handles ease in the ground, and we think we haven’t seen the best of her yet.

“She won’t mind soft ground, she’d handle it well we think.”

Willow will be tested over a longer trip, having previously gone no further than a mile and a half.

“We always thought that she would stay,” said O’Brien.

“She’s an American Pharoah filly out of Peeping Fawn, so she’s very well-bred. We have always thought she would stay further, so it will be interesting.”

Four British challengers comprise John and Thady Gosden’s Loving Dream, Roger Varian’s Believe In Love, Ralph Beckett’s Yesyes and Walker’s Glenartney.

The field is completed by French runners Control Tower, trained by Nicolas Clement, and Jerome Reynier duo Thunder Drum and Noble Music.

Charlie Appleby has two strong contenders in the Group Two Prix Chaudenay, with both Manobo and Kemari carrying the royal blue of Godolphin.

Conqueror of Mojo Star on his debut, Manobo was a 10-length winner of the Listed Prix Turenne when last seen at Saint-Cloud, whereas Kemari is expected to benefit from a step back up in trip after finishing last of eight in the Great Voltigeur at York in August.

“We saw Manobo win very impressively at Saint-Cloud,” said Appleby.

“Kemari won the Queen’s Vase and subsequently ran disappointingly in the Great Voltigeur – but I feel the step back up in trip will suit him, and some ease in the ground will be a positive for him. I think they are two live players.”

Kemari winning the Queen’s Vase (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

O’Brien’s sole representative is St Leger fourth Interpretation, who enjoyed a three-race winning streak en route to Doncaster.

O’Brien said: “He ran a very good race (in the St Leger) – we were delighted with his run, and he’s progressed all year.

“It looks like he’s stays very well – we think that if the rain comes he should be ok with plenty of ease in the ground.

“He’s a lovely, genuinely, consistent horse.”

Fabre has three runners in the race – Love Child, Kertez and Tides Of War – with Brian Ellison’s Tashkhan, Waldemar Hickst’s Alter Adler and Jean De Mieull’s Sa’ad all involved too.

The Group action is brought to a close in the Prix Dollar, headlined by Fabre’s Magny Cours, Jean-Claude Rouget’s Saiydabad and William Haggas’ Dubai Honour.