Graham has Rehearsal Chase on the cards for Aye Right
Aye Right is to go for the Betfair Exchange Rehearsal Handicap Chase at Newcastle on November 27, after connections ruled out another crack at the Ladbrokes Trophy on the same day.
The eight-year-old was runner-up in the Newbury feature last season, but trainer Harriet Graham is keeping him closer to home this time.
She also wants to give him a lighter campaign to 2020-21 when he ran seven times and was placed in three other top staying chases – the Charlie Hall, the Sky Bet Chase and the Ultima Handicap – without getting his head in front.
“We took him out at Newbury because we decided we’d go to Newcastle instead for the Rehearsal Chase,” said the Jedburgh handler.
“He ran incredibly well in the Ladbrokes last year, but there will probably be 24 runners, with a lot coming over from Ireland, and we thought we’d stay local and go for the Rehearsal.
“He’s fine. We just decided we’re not going to over-race him. We went once too often last time and didn’t go to Wetherby (for this season’s Charlie Hall) which had been on our plan.
“We’ll go for the Rehearsal and see how we go from there.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox