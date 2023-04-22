Grand Alliance powers clear for deserved big-race prize
Grand Alliance finally landed the prize his undoubted talent hinted he was capable of when causing an upset in the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes at Newbury.
The Charlie Fellowes-trained four-year-old finished 11th in the Derby behind Desert Crown last year, and subsequently looked like winning the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot only to hang badly left and lose out in a photo.
Gelded last autumn, he shaped with promise when third to Max Vega in the St Simon Stakes and over the same course and distance in a Group Three registered as the John Porter he turned the form around with that rival in no uncertain terms.
Sent off an 18-1 chance under birthday boy James Doyle, Grand Alliance seemed to relish the soft ground and while the likes of Hurricane Lane and Mojo Star – first and second in the 2021 St Leger – were all at sea in the straight, the winner scooted clear.
There were still signs of his temperament, veering away sharply to his left inside the final furlong, but thankfully he had the race won by then.
The outsider of the field, Farhan, on just his second start for Phil Kirby, ran on to be second, beaten two and a quarter lengths.
