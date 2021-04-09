Grand National to take place as scheduled on Saturday
The Randox Grand National will take place as scheduled on Saturday following discussions between the British Horseracing Authority and Jockey Club Racecourses.
There was speculation after the announcement of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh that there was a chance the meeting could be postponed.
However, shortly before 3pm a statement was issued to confirm the world’s most famous race would take place in its planned slot.
A statement read: “Jockey Club Racecourses has held discussions with the British Horseracing Authority regarding the staging of Randox Grand National Day tomorrow at Aintree Racecourse.
“Following consultation with Government, we can confirm that Randox Grand National Day will go ahead on Saturday 10th April 2021.
“Following the sad news of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh a two-minute silence will be held on course ahead of the 173rd Randox Grand National, jockeys will be invited to wear black armbands and flags will be flown at half-mast at the racecourse.
“ITV will broadcast its coverage of Randox Grand National Day on its main channel as scheduled.”
The BHA confirmed two-minute silences will be held at all meetings on Saturday.
Annamarie Phelps, chair of the BHA, said: “The British Horseracing Authority is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh.
“We owe him a considerable debt of gratitude for his many years of tireless public service and dedication. We offer our sincere condolences to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family.”