Grangeclare West looks smart on jumping bow at Navan
Grangeclare West looks another hot prospect for Willie Mullins and owners Cheveley Park following an impressive display on hurdling debut at Navan.
Not seen for 547 days since recording a facile nine-length success in a Punchestown bumper, the £430,000 purchase from the pointing field was equally as destructive when jumping obstacles under rules for the first time.
Paul Townend was motionless as he stalked market rivals Kudasheva and Firm Footings down to the final flight and the rider simply had to push the button on the six-year-old as he stretched away to win the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Hurdle by 13 lengths.
The Closutton handler is now tempted to test the son of Presenting in Grade One company, with the Lawlor’s Of Naas Novice Hurdle on January 8 identified as a potential target for the 2-1 favourite.
“He impressed me considering he was so keen early on and jumped a bit big during the race,” said Mullins.
“Then he settled, and Paul got him together and got him balanced. Once he got down to gallop, he impressed me.
“I’m not sure he’s entered in the Grade One at Christmas and if he’s not then the obvious race would be the Lawlor’s in Naas.
“He surprised me in the manner he did it. As I said to the owner before racing, we could run well here and finish fourth or fifth. It looked a good race.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox