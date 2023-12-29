Grangeclare West strikes Grade One gold at Leopardstown

Grangeclare West could finally deliver on his huge price tag and early promise judged on a runaway success in the Neville Hotels Novice Chase at Leopardstown.

The seven-year-old cost Cheveley Park Stud £430,000 after winning his only start in the point-to-point field, and he looked an exciting recruit for champion trainer Willie Mullins after landing a Punchestown bumper and a maiden hurdle at Navan on his first two appearances under rules.

The wheels fell off in the second half of the campaign, though, with Grangeclare West disappointing in successive Grade Ones at Naas and Leopardstown, and while he made the most of having his sights lowered at Punchestown in the spring, he began the current campaign with something to prove.

But having made all the running on his chasing debut at Naas last month, the Presenting gelding proved he does have what it takes to make his mark at the highest level, travelling and jumping with elan in the hands of Paul Townend before easing to the lead rounding the home turn.

As he did aboard Thursday’s scintillating Savills Chase winner Galopin Des Champs, Townend angled Grangeclare West to the stands’ side rail in the home straight and he safely negotiated the final fence to seal a six-length victory over 13-8 favourite Corbetts Cross without being extended.

After adopting his customary pacesetting role for much of the three-mile contest, dual Stayers’ Hurdle hero Flooring Porter faltered in the straight and passed the post well held in third.

Mullins said: “I didn’t expect that now – I thought he would run well, but that was a top race.

“Paul was worried about him pulling too hard and he’d want to be as fit as he is because he just pulled his arms out for the three miles. To do that, on that ground and win like that going away was a huge performance.

“His jumping was excellent. He just came out of Paul’s hands at the first fence and from then on Paul was just trying to settle him back. He got him back jumping normally.

“He’s just a natural chaser.”

Paddy Power make Grangeclare West their 4-1 favourite, cut from 14-1, for the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival and Mullins confirmed that race as a likely target.

He added: “He might go for the Brown Advisory and Fact To File (won at Leopardstown on Thursday) might go for the Turners. We’ll see, it is a nice problem to have.

“We might come back here to the Dublin Racing Festival first. I’m delighted to win a Grade One at Leopardstown over Christmas with him.”

The Closutton handler also confirmed another high-class staying novice chaser in his yard, Klassical Dream, will miss the rest of the campaign after suffering injury when being prepared for this race.

He said: “Unfortunately, he is out for the season after his last bit of work. We will just let the injury settle down over Christmas, but it is very unfortunate.”