Greaneteen purposely ‘a tiny bit short’ ahead of Game Spirit spin

Greaneteen will tune up for the Queen Mother Champion Chase when lining up in the Betfair Exchange Game Spirit Chase at Newbury.

The Paul Nicholls-trained nine-year-old was beaten two lengths into fourth in the Cheltenham Festival day two feature in 2021, but missed out last year through a setback.

He returned to record his third Grade One success in the Celebration Chase later that spring and was in rude health once again in his seasonal reappearance when making all to take the Haldon Gold Cup.

However, the champion trainer believes Greaneteen ran flat when subsequently second to Edwardstone in defence of his Tingle Creek crown in December and is keen to stress he has left plenty to work on ahead of his Newbury outing, with bigger things to come for Harry Cobden’s mount later in the season.

He said: “He won the Haldon Gold Cup and was then second in the Tingle Creek.

“He loves good ground and we always keep him for the spring. Last year we made the mistake of running him over Christmas at Kempton on soft ground but this was always going to be his prep for the Champion Chase as I’d worked out several of the others were going different places.

“This is a nice race for him but I have left plenty to work on from now until March, as opposed to when he ran in the Haldon Gold Cup. He was ready for his life that day and it was a fantastic performance off his mark and he won nicely.

“I think he ran a bit flat in the Tingle Creek. Whether that was because I had him ready for the Haldon Gold Cup early, rather than use it as a stepping stone and him improve into the Tingle Creek, he may just have been a bit flat.

“So, we’ve left him a tiny little bit short on purpose, he goes well fresh and obviously we are hoping this will set him up for the Champion Chase and the Celebration.”

Venetia Williams’ Funambule Sivola edged out Sceau Royal to win this 12 months ago before going on to finish second to Energumene in the Champion Chase, but has failed to hit those heights this term and could not get involved in the rearranged Clarence House Chase recently.

In contrast, Joe Tizzard’s Elixir De Nutz left behind a disappointing start to the campaign at Ascot to go close at Doncaster before registering an impressive success at Wincanton last time.

“When he was second at Doncaster we pulled well clear of the third horse and that was a super run, then he put in a good performance at Wincanton over two and a half (miles),” jockey Brendan Powell told Talksport 2.

“He’s probably got a little bit to find on ratings, but there is no reason why he shouldn’t be bang there. He loves it over two miles and Newbury should suit him, so hopefully he can get into a nice rhythm. He stays the two miles really well, so hopefully we will be picking up some prize-money.”

Another horse arriving in peak condition who has been given the chance to test the waters at graded level is Peter Niven’s Malystic.

The nine-year-old has thrived in handicap company the last twice and having reached a career high rating, is reported to be thriving ahead of his hat-trick bid amongst elite company.

I don't envisage beating Greaneteen, but anything can happen in a horse race as we all know

“He’s come out of his race a couple of weeks ago really well,” said Niven.

“He’s obviously very high in the handicap and we are short of races really. There is another handicap at Doncaster at the start of March, but he seems so well and I thought if he’s going to have a go in a graded race, this might be right one.

“Obviously Paul’s horse is very good, but you could say there’s question marks about everyone else. I don’t envisage beating Greaneteen, but anything can happen in a horse race as we all know.

“I don’t know what the ground is like, I keep hearing varied reports and if I go down there and it’s very quick, we’ll turn round and bring him home again. But hopefully it is fine.”

Fergal O’Brien’s consistent performer Mortlach completes the quintet heading to post.