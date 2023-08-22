Great things expected from Leger favourite Gregory

Gregory puts his Betfred St Leger aspirations to the test in Wednesday’s Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes at York.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, the high-class colt is a perfect three out of three in his career so far and is as short as 2-1 for the final Classic of the season at Doncaster on September 16 having enhanced his reputation with a taking success in the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot.

The son of Golden Horn was sporting the colours of Qatari-based owners Wathnan Racing for the first time when surging to victory at the Royal meeting and he will now bid to lay down a marker ahead of a potential trip to Town Moor next month in a race the Clarehaven team won with Logician in 2019 en route to St Leger glory.

John Gosden said: “He’s coming back two furlongs in distance from the Queen’s Vase and I think he’s going to be well suited by the St Leger distance.

“We planned the autumn campaign with him so that it was always one run and then to the Leger.”

Last year James Ferguson enjoyed one of the biggest days of his fledgling training career when Deauville Legend claimed the Voltigeur title and he is out to repeat the dose with Canberra Legend, who also carries the silks of owner Boniface Ho.

The Australia colt burst onto the scene when winning the Feilden Stakes in impressive style earlier in the season and following encouraging runs at both Royal Ascot and in the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood, the Kremlin Cottage handler is confident there is still more to come.

“Obviously it’s a big ask for him, but I feel he has been developing throughout the year and crying out for a mile and a half,” said Ferguson.

“I thought he ran very well in the Gordon (at Goodwood) and this will teach us a lot about him. I think he is in as good form as I’ve ever had him and the race has cut up enough for me to feel it is worth taking our chance.

“He’s getting better with every run. Put a line through the Dante the last time he went to York and I think he’s probably a bigger price than what he should be.”

Continuous is the sole Aidan O’Brien representative, bringing course form to the table having been third in the Dante.

He was last seen chasing home King Of Steel in the King Edward VII Stakes, while two and a half lengths behind Continuous when third at Ascot was Artistic Star, with Ralph Beckett’s runner also having a bit to find with Canberra Legend from when they met on the Sussex Downs recently.

Charlie Appleby’s Castle Way completes the line-up and is another who will have one eye on a visit to Town Moor as he attempts extend his three-race winning streak after adding the Bahrain Trophy to his reappearance win in the Newmarket Stakes.