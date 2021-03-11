Gredley relishing Allmankind’s part in what promises to be Arkle to savour

Owner Tim Gredley is savouring the prospect of Allmankind’s bid for one of the most fiercely-contested races of the Cheltenham Festival – the Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy.

The five-year-old is unbeaten over fences from three runs, including a triumph in the Grade One Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown and a wide-margin win in the Kingmaker at Warwick.

His next assignment will be on the opening day of the Festival, a race he is third-favourite for behind Nicky Henderson’s Shishkin and the Willie Mullins-trained Energumene – both of whom are Grade One winners and have flawless records over fences.

Harry Skelton and Allmankind clear the last in the Henry VIII at Sandown (PA Wire)

Gredley, who is himself an amateur jockey and former international showjumper, is not intimidated by the prospect and is instead relishing the chance to be involved in what could well be the race of the Festival.

“The whole reason we like to own racehorses is to be in these kind of races,” he said.

“It’s always great when there’s a big build-up to the race and there’s a good story for each horse.

“If we come out second or third best or if we win, it’s just great to be part of the build-up and the story – that’s what it’s all about.

“If he was to go in an odds-on shot against some moderate horses it certainly wouldn’t give you the same kind of buzz.”

Though this year’s Arkle does look to be a notably strong renewal, Gredley – who owns the Sea The Moon gelding together with his father, Bill, is bolstered by the occasionally fortuitous nature of jumps racing and concludes that there are few forgone conclusions in the sport.

“The great thing about jumps racing is that you can throw the same bunch of horses in the same race on a different day and you get a different result every time,” he said.

“It’s not always the case that the same horse wins, we’ve only had a small amount of jumps horses but that’s one thing I’ve really enjoyed about it.

“If you get beaten one day, don’t be too disappointed because there’s every chance you can go again and beat them.”

Third in the Triumph Hurdle 12 months ago, Allmankind was a 14-length winner when last seen under Harry Skelton in the Kingmaker, but arguably did not jump with his usual fluency and made a significant error two fences from home.

Trainer Dan Skelton attributed the blunder to the testing going and did not seem to harbour any concerns about the horse’s jumping technique, a conclusion echoed by Gredley.

“I do genuinely think that the ground was really desperate that day,” he said.

“Harry said it was something he’s never really encountered and he could tell even cantering down to the start that all the horses in the race weren’t quite comfortable with where their feet were.

“When you’re being asked to jump a big obstacle, you want to know where you’re landing and I don’t blame him for second guessing a few times to be honest.

Horses have to hit those fences like that to learn from their mistakes, it's testament to their character how they take it

“Horses have to hit those fences like that to learn from their mistakes, it’s testament to their character how they take it.

“He won his first few races from just taking off outside the wings and he’s not going to be able to do that his whole career.

“He survived it, that’s always the most important thing, and Cheltenham’s another day.”

That positive, forward-facing outlook is something that Gredley shares with the Skelton team, an operation he credits as being masterful in preparing a horse for a specific, long-held goal.

“I’ve got a few horses with them and their positivity and optimism is quite infectious, they’ve got that sort of attitude,” he said.

Allmankind in full flight at Warwick (PA Wire)

“The guys are good at making a target and then pulling it off, obviously the Arkle has been Allmankind’s main aim and that’s not to say that he wasn’t fit for his other races, but Harry said he’s never felt better than he does now.”

The Gredley family silks are more likely to be associated with the Flat racing sphere, with the much-loved long-distance specialist Big Orange their most recent flagbearer on the level.

Indeed, Allmankind began his career at the Flat stable of Michael Bell, the same trainer responsible for the success of Big Orange, and Gredley notes the two horses have more in common than may be expected.

“One thing we’re not worried about with Allmankind is his stamina, it’s a bit like when Big Orange was in the Ascot Gold Cup – if he’s in the lead and he’s not off the bridle swinging round that last corner then he’s got every chance,” he said.

Big Orange leads the field in the Ascot Gold Cup (PA Archive)

Gredley’s venture into the world of National Hunt is not only proving to be highly successful, but is also providing him with an insight into the camaraderie among jump racing fans and the great sense of anticipation that builds before the Festival.

“I only had my first runner at Cheltenham last year, but I’m learning with the Festival that when a horse starts to build up a reputation, everybody has an opinion and everybody thinks their opinion is right, like we all do – that’s what the game’s all about,” he said.

“We need these big festivals, both Flat and jumping, to get everybody interested, I’ve been amazed at how many people I know socially that I didn’t think were racing people but are following Allmankind because of the Cheltenham Festival.”

Like all owners, Gredley will not be able to watch his horse perform in person, but counters that the longer career-span of jumpers will provide plenty of opportunities to watch Allmankind run once restrictions are eased.

Tim Gredley aboard Bivouac ahead of their victory in the 2017 Newmarket Plate, a Flat race for amateurs held at Newmarket (PA Archive)

“It’s a real shame, but one of the enjoyments of jumps racing is that these horses come back year after year,” he said.

“It’s not like with Ascot, if you’ve got a two-year-old or a three-year-old that’s their year and it’s the be-all and end-all.”

For Gredley the sole benefit of viewing from home could be an easing in the pre-race nerves he suffers when watching his horses run.

“I get very nervous, I’m dreadful,” he said.

“I try to pretend I’m all right, but just as they’re cantering to the start I normally walk off on my own and try to find a screen somewhere and watch it alone.

“But whether we win, lose or draw, honestly, the most important thing for me is that he comes back safe and sound – I really mean that.”

The Cheltenham Festival will be broadcast on ITV Racing March 16-19. For more info visit greatbritishracing.com