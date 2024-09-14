Green Impact makes his mark for Jessica Harrington

Green Impact backed up the promise of his previous victory over Delacroix to scoop the KPMG Champions Juvenile Stakes at Leopardstown.

Jessica Harrington’s son of Wootton Bassett is the first colt to be bred by owner Marc Chan and after a narrow defeat at the Curragh on debut, accounted for Aidan O’Brien’s Delacroix on his second start.

With only four heading to post for the Group Two event, it was O’Brien’s Bernard Shaw who led the quartet along with Green Impact settled in second. He was asked to win his race entering the straight by Shane Foley, working his way past the Ballydoyle inmate and then showing a game attitude to confirm superiority over the fast-finishing Delacroix, who was sent off the 5-6 favourite.

Green Impact finished half a length clear at odds of 5-2 and with a bright future ahead, was cut to 10-1 from 14s for Doncaster’s Futurity Stakes next month, with Coral going 33-1 for next year’s 2000 Guineas.

However, Harrington is already dreaming of a trip to Epsom and a tilt at the Derby.

“It’s lovely to get one on the board for this weekend because it’s very tough and very competitive racing,” said Harrington.

“No one was going to box him in. It’s so easy in a four-horse race to get into a pocket, but we had that plan well worked out beforehand.

“He was always a lovely horse, very laid-back and very easy to train. He’s a very big horse and I think we probably haven’t seen the best of him yet.

I would love to win the Derby

“We can dream all winter. He’s a big horse and needs time to fill out his frame. I think we’ll see a really nice horse next year.

“I don’t know whether we’ll go to the Guineas first and then see what happens.

“I would love to win the Derby. He’s out of a Galileo mare so there is no reason why he wouldn’t get a mile and a half.

“I still think he’s probably a little bit of a weak horse this year and think he’ll be better next year.”

Chan’s racing manager Jamie McCalmont made the trip to Ireland rather than heading to Doncaster to watch the owner’s stalwart Kinross in the Park Stakes.

He said: “He’s the first horse that Marc Chan has ever bred so it’s amazing for him. He’s in Hong Kong and he’ll be over the moon with this.

“Jessie and Kate (Harrington) thought he was a good horse back in April and said ‘we’re going to run this horse on Irish Derby weekend’ and they were 100 per cent right.

“That will be it for the year now and we’ll dream for next year. He’s done all we want to do this year and that’s enough for him.

“Kate and Jessie say he just needs the time. He’ll be a great horse for us next year, hopefully.”