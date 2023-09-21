Gregory to embark on winter break after St Leger effort

Gregory will have the top staying races in his sights when he returns next year, with his brave St Leger run in defeat signalling the end of his three-year-old campaign.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, the son of Golden Horn quickly established himself as a high-class performer by winning his first three outings and also demonstrated his thirst for a stamina test when striking in the hands of Frankie Dettori in the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot.

However, after a first defeat in the Great Voltigeur at York and deserted by Dettori on account of the wet week in South Yorkshire, he was unable to correct the record on unsuitable ground at Doncaster as Aidan O’Brien’s Continuous confirmed Knavesmire form on Town Moor.

We'll put him away now and we'll look at turning him into a Cup horse next year

The Wathnan Racing-owned colt holds an entry for the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup at Ascot next month, but even though Gregory plugged on for a respectable fifth once headed in the St Leger, connections will now wait until next year before testing his long-distance credentials, with his Doncaster outing the final act of his 2023 season.

“I think he’s going to be better on top of the ground and he still ran an admirable race,” said Richard Brown, racing adviser to Gregory’s owners, reflecting on his Leger run.

“He’s a big colt and by the far the biggest, most scopey horse in that field and he’s only going to get better from three to four.

“He still ran with credit, but we’ll put him away now and we’ll look at turning him into a Cup horse next year.

“I think he’s got a very high cruising speed and he can sustain that, so I think that is what way we will be looking at.”