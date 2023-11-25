Grey Dawning looks smart in getting off the mark over fences

Grey Dawning put up an assured display to win the Betfair Exchange Graduation Chase at Haydock.

Trained by Dan Skelton, Grey Dawning impressed when winning a Grade Two over hurdles at Warwick last season and was still travelling well when falling in the Sefton Novices’ Hurdle won by Apple Away.

That Lucinda Russell-trained mare was in opposition once more, making her chasing debut, but Grey Dawning had a run over fences under his belt behind the classy Stay Away Fay at Exeter when third.

That experience clearly stood in him good stead as while the Grand National third Gaillard Du Mesnil’s jumping went to pieces a little, Grey Dawning gained lengths at every fence.

Henry Skelton’s positive nature seemed to gel perfectly with him, and the 2-1 chance bounded nine and a half lengths away from Gaillard Du Mesnil, who understandably found the two-mile-five trip on the short side.

Dan Skelton said: “He was a good horse last year, he won a Graded race. We saved him for Aintree as we didn’t want to over-race him over hurdles.

“You’d have never known what would have happened as he tipped up down the back straight, but I don’t think it’s foolish to say he’d have gone close.

“We’ve got to try to put that right as a chaser and win a big race when we can and as you can see he’s pretty good.

“These races are worth plenty, we were getting plenty of weight off the horse who finished third in the National so we thought we’d have a go. They put £50,000 up so if we can run in these races we will.

“I don’t think we’ll go to Kempton (Kauto Star) as he has a slight preference for going left-handed. In the new year there’s a race at Warwick (Hampton Novices’ Chase) for him so we’ll look at that.

“That’s not me ducking a Grade One, we’ll have a go at Stay Away Fay again later in the year.”