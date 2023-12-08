Ground concerns grow for Constitution Hill

The eagerly-awaited return of Constitution Hill in the rearranged Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle could be in doubt after Sandown called an inspection ahead of their Tingle Creek card on Saturday.

Nicky Henderson’s unbeaten Champion Hurdle hero was due to reappear at Newcastle last weekend before the cold snap saw the Grade One contest switched south and delayed seven days – and it is wet weather that could interfere and scupper best laid plans this time around.

The Esher track will hold a 7.30am inspection in anticipation of a deluge hitting overnight, which could worsen conditions on a hurdles course already described as heavy, soft in places – as well as making things testing on the chase track.

It could leave Henderson with a few big decisions to make on Saturday morning and he said: “We’ve got to wait and make our decisions as well and we will wait to see what the morning brings.”

It is poised to be a major afternoon for the Seven Barrows handler, who as well as Constitution Hill and King George-bound stablemate Shishkin in the Fighting Fifth, is also set to saddle heavy Betfair Tingle Creek favourite Jonbon in the afternoon’s feature, plus leading novice hope Willmount.

However, when asked if there is also doubts about their participation on Saturday, Henderson added: “There certainly is and at the moment I’m trying to make numerous telephone calls to various owners to discuss what we do; it’s flat out, flat to the boards.”

Henderson withdrew the well-fancied Immortal from the final race on Friday’s card, citing unsuitable ground.

Andrew Cooper, Sandown clerk of the course, earlier said: “We are racing today on extremely soft ground and with the potential of a good volume of rain in the early hours, I think it is sensible to take stock and see what happens tomorrow morning.

“It can be hard to be too dogmatic as to what the tipping point is, as sometimes you are surprised how much rain the course will take and sometimes you are disappointed how little the course will take.

“My gut feeling is that we will be OK. It is a marvellous day of racing and we will do everything we can to race.”