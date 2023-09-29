Ground key to Cachet getting Foret green light
Cachet will take her chance in the Qatar Prix de la Foret at ParisLongchamp on Sunday.
Last year’s 1000 Guineas heroine was returning from 457 days on the sidelines when fourth in the Sceptre Stakes at Doncaster’s St Leger meeting.
The Highclere Thoroughbred Racing-owned filly did have the option of waiting for next weekend’s Sun Chariot Stakes, but the promise of favourable ground conditions means George Boughey’s charge will be in the Bois de Boulogne this weekend.
“We’ve decided we’re going to run Cachet on Sunday in the Foret,” said Highclere’s Harry Herbert.
“George is delighted with her since her comeback run at Doncaster and she worked well on the Rowley Mile earlier in the week.
“The key to her is getting good or fast ground, so hopefully she’ll get that in Paris this weekend and if she does we hope she’ll be competitive.
“This could be her last run for Highclere before she is sold at the mares’ sale in December.”
