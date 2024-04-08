Ground leading Bowen to look at Topham option for Mac Tottie

Course specialist Mac Tottie could be rerouted from the Grand National to the Randox Supports Race Against Dementia Topham Handicap Chase if conditions at Aintree remain testing in the lead up to the weekend.

Peter Bowen’s 11-year-old is assured of his spot in the National’s final 34 on Saturday and has thrived at Aintree in the past, winning the Topham two years ago to supplement his victory over the famous spruce in the Grand Sefton earlier that season.

He was last seen scoring at the Merseyside track over the regulation fences on Boxing Day, but his quest to become the first Welsh-trained winner of the Grand National since 1905 will rest on how the track dries throughout the week, with a switch to the shorter Topham Chase a real possibility.

“We’re not sure if we’re going to run him yet,” said Bowen.

“We haven’t decided if he goes in the Topham or the National yet because the ground is going to be pretty bad. Probably if it is very soft he will probably go for the Topham.

“He loves the fences and he loves Aintree, but he’s not a lover of heavy ground though.”

Bowen has won the Topham five times in the past, but it appears both Sean and James Bowen – who have both won over the National fences aboard Mac Tottie – will be unable to receive the leg-up aboard the track regular in Friday’s two-mile-five-furlong event, with title-chasing Sean Bowen required by Olly Murphy and James Bowen inked in against defending champion Bill Baxter.

Crack Irish amateur Derek O’Connor is lined up to play the role of able deputy in the Topham, while it is James Bowen who will do the steering if Mac Tottie does go for the National on Saturday afternoon.

“I think Sean is going to ride one of Gordon’s (Elliott) in the National, it sounds like that anyway.

“If Mac Tottie runs in the National then James will ride him and Sean will be probably be on one of Gordon’s.

“James has got the favourite in the Topham and I think Sean will be riding one of Olly’s horses, Grandad Cottage, so I think Derek O’Connor will ride him if the boys don’t ride him in the Topham.”