19 November 2022

Ground scuppers Constitution Hill’s Ascot return

NewsChain Sport
19 November 2022

Constitution Hill will not contest the Coral Hurdle at Ascot, jockey Nico de Boinville has confirmed.

Last year’s star novice was due to make his seasonal bow in the extended two-mile-three-furlong contest, but with the ground at the Berkshire track having changed to good, good to soft in places despite overnight watering, Constitution Hill has been ruled out.

Trainer Nicky Henderson expressed concerns about conditions on Friday and having walked the track, De Boinville feels it is a risk not worth taking.

He told Sky Sports Racing: “However much rain they have had, it has gone in and then it’s evaporated, it’s gone. The water table is so low.

“This is the trouble with this time of year with this changing climate, good ground in autumn is different to good ground in spring. Coming off the back of one of the biggest droughts in our history, whatever is going on on top, underneath it is still rock solid.

“Unfortunately with a horse like Constitution Hill, they don’t come along very often, they’re horses of a lifetime – you have to be very mindful of that and remember he won the Tolworth on soft, heavy ground so I just think, as a team, we’ve come to the decision that it’s better to be safe than sorry.”

