Group Ones await Wimbledon Hawkeye after Royal Lodge triumph

Owner-breeder Tim Gredley is keeping his fingers crossed that he might have a potential Classic contender with Newmarket scorer Wimbledon Hawkeye.

The Kameko colt hit the front two furlongs out in the Group Two Royal Lodge Stakes and stayed on to see off Royal Playwright by one and a half lengths as he stepped up in trip to a mile for the first time.

The James Owen-trained two-year-old could be headed for the Futurity Trophy at Doncaster next month but also holds an entry in the Dewhurst Stakes.

It was his first win in Group company having been second to Derby and 2000 Guineas favourite The Lion In Winter in York’s Acomb Stakes, finishing ahead of Ruling Court, another leading contender for the Premier Classic at Epsom.

Gredley said: “Brilliant, wasn’t it? What we do it for as owner-breeders is having horses like that for those kind of meetings, so to go and win was great.

“I think he’s probably going to get further (than a mile). He’s always been quite under furnished so we haven’t wanted to over-race him, but he’s shown a bit of ability at home so we thought we’d run him.

“He just seems to keep filling out and growing with every race, so I think probably a mile plus next year (will be his trip).

“James will make the call but he’s entered in the race at Doncaster at the end of the year which will be a possibility.

“I went to see the horse yesterday down at the yard and he’s absolutely bouncing. You wouldn’t know he’s even had a race. I suppose we’ll keep our options open, he’s got an entry so we’ll see how it goes.

“We wouldn’t want the ground to go like it always does, it goes very soft so that would be one of the key factors in the decision.”

Gredley is not looking too far into the future but remains hopeful Wimbledon Hawkeye can prove to be a Classic contender.

He added: “We don’t know what’s going on from one day to another so we’ll just enjoy this year and what he’s done.

“Obviously every breeder wants to win the Derby – it’s normally a dream. If it looks like he’s got half a chance of being that kind of horse then we’d probably go that route. If not then we’ll see how it goes next year.”