Guetapan Collonges expected to thrive for Warwick stamina test

Charlie Longsdon’s well-related Guetapan Collonges is preparing to line up for a tilt at Warwick’s Wigley Group Classic Handicap Chase on Saturday.

The JP McManus-owned seven-year-old has been making progress as a steeplechaser, winning three of his six starts over fences and continually improving while gradually stepping up in trip.

A fall at Sedgefield in March is the only defeat of his past four runs, the most recent of which was a Warwick success over three miles and one and a half furlongs in November.

A further step up in trip now beckons for Classic Chase, a premier handicap run over three miles and five furlongs.

Stamina will come to the fore over that distance and Longsdon’s runner comes from a family in abundant supply of that trait as he is from the same bloodline as 2012 Grand National winner Neptune Collonges.

The latter has a French-trained full-sister named Saturne Collonges who in turn foaled Guetapan Collonges – making Neptune and Guetapan uncle and nephew in human terms.

“It’s a big step up in grade, but he won nicely around Warwick last time,” Longsdon said.

“Soft ground and further distance should suit him, we’re looking forward to seeing how he gets on.

“The further he goes, the better he goes, and this will be an acid test of whether or not he’s good enough.”

Guetapan Collonges’ jumping seemed to have taken a step forward when he was last seen at Warwick, but he is still relatively lightly-raced and in a field of seasoned chasers he will carry a second-from-bottom weight of just 10st 3lb.

Longsdon said: “His jumping has definitely improved so all we can do now is hope, he’s under 10st 3lb and that is definitely the right end of the handicap.”