Guineas fourth Eydon meets with further setback
Last year’s 2000 Guineas fourth Eydon will not be seen until the autumn having met with a fresh setback.
The son of Olden Times won the Feilden Stakes at Newmarket last season which set up a return to the Rowley Mile for the Classic.
He outran odds of 33-1 to finish fourth behind Coroebus and having shaped like a step up in trip would suit, connections began dreaming of Derby glory at Epsom.
However, a setback during the week of the big race saw him cruelly ruled out of the blue riband and he has been on the sidelines ever since.
Switched from Roger Varian to Andrew Balding, it was hoped Eydon would return to the track in the early stages of the 2023 season. But a further problem means he will now miss the key summer months, with connections eying an autumn return.
“He’s had another setback so we won’t see him until the autumn unfortunately,” said Ted Voute, owner Prince Faisal’s racing advisor.
“We were sort of thinking about the Brigadier Gerard and I was relishing maybe meeting last year’s Derby winner (Desert Crown). But we have had to back off him and he’ll be back in the autumn.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox