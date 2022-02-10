Gypsy Island nearing a return after lengthy absence

Talented mare Gypsy Island is being readied to make her return to action after a nine-month hiatus.

The Peter Fahey-trained eight-year-old was one of the most exciting bumper horses of her generation, winning three times in the spring of 2019, including a Grade Three at the Punchestown Festival.

However, she has had just one outing since.

That came two years later when taking a mares’ maiden hurdle at Tipperary last May.

The JP McManus-owned daughter of Jeremy, who is out of a Presenting mare, is bred to be smart, yet she had reportedly suffered an injury in behind which kept her off the track for the best part of two years.

While she is now on the way back and as short as 14-1 with Paddy Power for the Parnell Properties Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, connections feel she is unlikely to take up that engagement.

McManus’ racing manager, Frank Berry, said: “Hopefully we will see her out in a few weeks’ time.

“She had a few hold-ups, but I would say she will be out at the end of the month or early in March.

“She had a few problems that set her back and Peter is just getting going with her again now.

“Cheltenham will come too soon, so we will probably stay home.”