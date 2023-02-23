Haddex Des Obeaux will miss Arkle through setback

Haddex Des Obeaux will miss the Sporting Life Arkle at the Cheltenham Festival, with Gary Moore ruling his progressive novice chaser out for the season.

Since unseating on his chasing debut, the six-year-old has yet to finish outside of the top two and following a handy second to the well-regarded Frere D’Armes at Kempton in November, notched up back-to-back victories at Doncaster and Warwick.

He was sent off the favourite on both of those occasions, but it was at Warwick last month where he earmarked himself as a chaser on the rise – jumping and galloping a useful cast into submission to win the Edward Courage Cup by 19 lengths.

He was due to return to Warwick to take on the mighty Jonbon in the Kingmaker Novices’ Chase earlier this month before being a late defector and it appears the setback that caused him to miss that Grade Two contest will also keep him on the sidelines throughout the spring festivals.

“He missed the Kingmaker and he will miss the rest of the season,” said Moore.

“He’s got an injury – it’s not a serious injury but it’s enough to put him out for the rest of the season.

“By the time I get him back the season will be over and he’s too nice a horse to rush back for one race or something.”

By the same sire as Moore’s Champion Chase contender Editeur Du Gite, the Lower Beeding-based handler is now looking forward to Haddex Des Obeaux returning next season where he could become the next Cisswood Stables resident to make his mark in the two-mile chase division.

He continued: “It’s a division I love and hopefully when he comes back he will be able to get up there among the better ones.”