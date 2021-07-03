Hadman set to progress to better things after Naas triumph

Hadman could be stepped up in class after following up a narrow Curragh success in the Irish EBF Median Sires Series Race at Naas

Trainer Joseph O’Brien may look at the Group Three Anglesey Stakes at the Curragh and the valuable Ballyhane Stakes back at Naas next month for the Starspangledbanner colt, who made all in this six-furlong contest.

Ridden by 5lb claimer Dylan Browne McMonagle, Hadman (2-1 favourite) kept on dourly to hold Geocentric by three-quarters of a length. Heart To Heart was a length and a half away in third.

“He’s improving away with each run and is a good, tough, solid horse,” said O’Brien.

“Dylan gave him a good ride and controlled the race. He fought on well.

“I’ve nothing in particular in mind, but maybe something like the Anglesey Stakes at the Curragh. That’s just over six furlongs and he’s already won at seven. Something like that might be a logical step for him.

“The Ballyhane Stakes back here could be another option and he might travel a bit later in the year.”

Storm Legend (9-2) is to continue his career in Hong Kong following his victory in the Naas Nursery Of Champions Race.

Unlucky in a Listed race at the Curragh last weekend, the son of Night Of Thunder gained compensation with a head verdict over the fast-finishing Acanella in the hands of Chris Hayes.

Trainer Fozzy Stack reports the three-year-old colt could run at Goodwood before heading to the Far East.

“The plan is for him to go to Hong Kong in August and he might run in the Group Three in Goodwood (Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes) on the way there to quarantine. It ties in as he has to be in Newmarket around the start of August,” said Stack.

“It’s nice to have a winner for that man (Boniface Ho Ka Kui). It was very kind of him to send me the horse after he was in John Oxx’s last year.

“I hope he’s lucky for him in Hong Kong and he could make into a Hong Kong Derby horse. He’ll definitely get a mile and he could get a mile and a quarter as there is plenty of stamina in his pedigree.”