Haggas can look back with pride on Baaeed – the ‘all-round package’

William Haggas credits Baaeed as having a “marvellous temperament” and the “all-round package” when reflecting on his stewardship of the superstar during the 2022 season.

Having become only the second horse to down Palace Pier when winning the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes in his final start at three, hopes were high the Shadwell-owned colt could become the sport’s flagship name when he returned to the track at four.

And Baaeed met those expectations with style to become undoubtedly racing’s brightest star during the 2022 Flat season.

He continued his unbeaten streak throughout his first four outings of the campaign, producing breathtaking displays at Newbury, Royal Ascot and Glorious Goodwood, before rubber-stamping his career with a statement victory when upped to 10 furlongs in the Juddmonte International at York.

Although unfortunately beaten in his final outing at Ascot on British Champions Day, Haggas is in little doubt that he oversaw the career of a once-in-a-generation performer and one whose achievements stand equal to some the very best equine talent to step foot on a racecourse.

“I’ve said it all along that he had a marvellous temperament, which is half the battle when you have a good horse,” said the Newmarket-based handler.

“He had a will to win and he was very easy to handle, he wasn’t difficult in any way. He was very sound and very genuine. He had lots of ability sure, but then lots of horses have ability and few have the all-round package that he had.

“There are plenty of horses that never show their true worth, but he did. He was very talented and he proved it.”

Not one for over-confidence and chest-beating bullishness, Haggas found himself front and centre of the racing media’s focus as Baaeed’s exploits transcended themselves on to the sports pages and into the wider consciousness of the sporting world.

That brought a whole new world of pressure to the doors of Somerville Lodge, something Haggas experienced ahead of Royal Ascot when Baaeed was charged with kicking the meeting off with a bang in the Queen Anne Stakes.

“It was a great pleasure to have him,” he continued. “Before the Queen Anne when he was in really good condition I felt not so much under pressure personally, but I felt it.

“It’s what we train for – to have horses that are 1-6 for Group One races like the Queen Anne – but my god it doesn’t make it any easier, because you’ve got everything to lose and very little to gain. Everyone expects you to win.

“But it is never quite that straightforward. Group One races are very hard to win, you just have to ask any trainer.”

Having conquered all at a mile, the next task for Baaeed was to prove his stamina and York was highlighted as the perfect spot to take on the challenge of 10 furlongs.

The stage was set for the horse regarded as the best since Frankel to follow in the Sir Henry Cecil-trained great’s footsteps almost 10 years to the day since his own vintage performance on the Knavesmire.

And Baaeed did not disappoint, to the delight of those making the pilgrimage to York, producing a display that his trainer picks out as his favourite in the 11-race career of the brilliant bay.

Haggas said: “The Juddmonte was fantastic because he took his form to a new level.

“He beat a decent field and beat a very good horse in Mishriff. Who knows if he was at his best but his connections seem to think he was and he beat him easily.

“The way he travelled and the way he appeared on the bridle with a furlong and a half to run was just great.”

That result briefly brought the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe into the equation where the son of Sea The Stars would have had the opportunity to match the exploits of his sire. But the decision was made for the curtain to come down on Baaeed’s career in the Champion Stakes at Ascot.

There was no British Champions Day fairytale though for Baaeed as he got stuck in the Berkshire mud and could only finish fourth to Bay Bridge. Sir Michael Stoute’s underdog playing the roll of party pooper and spoiling the farewell festivities to the disappointment of a deflated Ascot.

But there is no script to sport and Haggas has no regrets about the way one of the great racehorses of his era bowed out.

“I have absolutely none (regrets),” he said. “The only disappointing day was Ascot, but those things happen in horse racing.

“I thought he’d handle the ground but he couldn’t and he just wasn’t the same horse. His work prior to that had been every bit as good as the rest of the season. Everything was set up for a great run, but it just didn’t happen.

“I know My Prospero couldn’t have beaten him at home at all and he finished third ahead of Baaeed in the race. So I don’t think he was at his best that day.”

Just like the headmaster who misses his perfect pupil, he moves on and looks on for the next one as soon as he can

Now with the dust settled and Baaeed having departed Somerville Lodge to take up residence at Shadwell’s Nunnery Stud ready to embark on his new career as a stallion, the man who came all so close to overseeing a perfect career is looking ahead to the future.

And although admitting to missing his A-star ally, the hunt to find the next Baaeed appears to have already begun.

He added: “Of course (I miss him) but it’s always the way.

“Just like the headmaster who misses his perfect pupil, he moves on and looks on for the next one as soon as he can. It’s what we have to do and it is all we can do.

“I just hope he has a successful career at stud and we can train lots of his children in the future.”