Haggas eyeing bigger targets for Southwell victor My Oberon

William Haggas’ My Oberon has either Dubai or All-Weather Finals Day in his sights after victory in the MansionBet Proud Partners Of The AWC Conditions Stakes at Southwell

The son of Dubawi contested a string of Group races last season, winning the Earl Of Sefton at Newmarket on his seasonal debut, coming home fourth in the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes and ending the term with a placed run in the Superior Mile.

Now gelded and running for the first time in since early September, the bay started as the 2-1 favourite but was required to dig slightly deeper than anticipated when challenged by both Diderot and Ayr Harbour in the latter stages of the race.

Despite carrying a 5lb penalty, My Oberon’s ability prevailed and he was ultimately able to produce a half-length success under Tom Marquand.

“I don’t know the merit of the form and he was a bit rusty, but he put his head down in the end and won,” Haggas told Sky Sports Racing

“He may be a horse who goes well fresh too, so we may need to freshen him up before his next start.

“He won’t want a lot of training now – he will want nourishment, not punishment.”

My Oberon is rated 113 but did not make the cut for the Saudi Cup meeting in Riyadh, with Haggas hopeful he will be eligible for the Dubai World Cup fixture and considering the All-Weather Championships finale at Newcastle on Good Friday should that plan fail.

“He’s 113 and he didn’t get into Saudi Arabia,” he said.

“Newcastle will be on the agenda now – if he doesn’t get into Dubai, he’ll certainly be going there.”