Haggas eyeing step up in trip for Maljoom

William Haggas is eyeing a step up in trip for Maljoom after he emerged best of the rest behind a resurgent Notable Speech in the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood.

Maljoom looked a seriously exciting prospect after winning his first three career starts a couple of years ago, and he was unlucky not to make it four from four when flashing home from an uncompromising position in the 2022 St James’s Palace at Royal Ascot.

His career has been stop-start since and he only made it to the track once last term, but he clearly retains a good level of ability judged on another fine effort in defeat.

Having finished third in both the Paradise Stakes and the Queen Anne at Ascot, the five-year-old was fitted with blinkers for his latest assignment and there was plenty to like about the way he beat French raider Facteur Cheval to the runner-up spot.

“That was very good. Each run this year he’s got better and I’d like to try him over a mile and a quarter,” said Haggas.

“He’s always slow away – you can’t give these good horses ground, but he ran on very well.

“He’s a beautiful horse, and I hope there’s more to come.”

My horse has lost nothing in defeat

Facteur Cheval was picking up minor honours for the second year in succession after landing the silver medal behind Paddington 12 months ago.

The Dubai Turf winner ran a far better race than when left to race alone for much of the Queen Anne and trainer Jerome Reynier could consider a tilt at the Irish Champion Stakes in September.

He said: “I was very pleased with the performance. Once again it was a three-year-old who won the race, and a 2000 Guineas winner. The advantage of 8lb is significant.

“My horse has lost nothing in defeat. He is a horse that always delivers. He has only been outside the podium in Group One races once and that was in the Queen Anne, where everything went against him.

“I am thinking of running him over further in the future, the Irish Champion Stakes is over a flatter track and a left-handed track.

“He is a really nice horse and we will try to keep him with us as long as possible.”

With his St James’s Palace Stakes conqueror Rosallion not in attendance due to a respiratory infection, Henry Longfellow was the 11-10 favourite to provide his trainer Aidan O’Brien with a joint-record seventh Sussex Stakes success.

However, after being deployed in a pacesetting role by Ryan Moore, the impeccably-bred son of Dubawi and brilliant racemare Minding weakened close home and passed the post in fourth place.

“It is difficult to say (what happened). The horse alongside him early in the race (Sonny Liston) hustled him up and Ryan said he was never comfortable on this track,” said part-owner Michael Tabor.

“He has to be a lot better than that, but only time will tell.”