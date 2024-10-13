Haggas issues bright Economics forecast for Ascot

There have been contrasting fortunes for William Haggas in the Qipco Champion Stakes down the years. But now Economics is ready to write his own chapter in the trainer’s Ascot record book.

It is somewhat hard to believe that only two years after the brilliant Baaeed brought the curtain down on his almost flawless career on British Champions Day, Haggas has another colt of such supreme quality about to embark on his journey to stardom.

The way the son of Night Of Thunder impressively outbattled Aidan O’Brien’s Auguste Rodin in the Irish Champion Stakes showed he is ready carry the mantle of Somerville Lodge flagbearer.

It is testament to the quality of horse Haggas’ Newmarket centre of excellence produces that the 64-year-old is so often a man in demand ahead of Ascot’s end-of-season showpiece, with Economics on the cusp of becoming just the seventh horse to bank both the Irish Champion Stakes and British equivalent in the same year.

“His form is there and he seems very well and as long as he can stay well and run to his best, I think he is sure to run a good race,” said Haggas. “He battled well in Ireland and was tactically good. He fought hard when he had to in a top-class race.”

Despite downing one Ballydoyle Derby winner in Auguste Rodin, Economics is unlikely to face off against the all-conquering City Of Troy, a blockbuster clash that momentarily became a possibility after his dazzling display in the Dante Stakes in May.

However, Haggas has never been one to be swayed by outside noise and with the decision made to skip Epsom, Economics was allowed the time to mature at his own pace while the racing world debated what could have happened if the season’s two best three-year-olds locked horns on the Surrey Downs.

That patient approach has began to pay dividends with a winning August return in Deauville, shortly followed up by Group One glory in Ireland and win or lose at Ascot, the very best of Economics could be seen next season.

“It’s history and you can’t worry about it,” said Haggas, explaining that once the decision to miss Epsom was made, there was no point thinking ‘what if’.

“What has happened has happened, and what you have done this morning you can’t remove. What you do tomorrow you can change before it happens.

“We just have to look at the horses and train them as we see fit, and hope the owners buy into what we are trying to do. If you look at him, he is a very big horse who should do well with a winter over his back.”

When asked if the Leopardstown triumph was vindication of that decisive early summer call, Haggas added: “Not really, but I was pleased he won a Group One as that makes things a lot easier.”

Economics would become Haggas’ second Champion Stakes winner if successful next weekend, but the handler had to suffer his fair share of defeat in the 10-furlong event before finally getting his hands on the trophy.

Chorist hit the crossbar in 2004 and Addeybb chased home Magical in 2019 before the globetrotting stalwart returned 12 months later to claim top honours.

Even then there was the caveat of Covid-19 to contend with, as Addeybb galloped to success in the shadows of empty grandstands.

“It was great, but it was Covid so a nightmare – nobody was there,” said Haggas.

“The main thing was we were there and we were thrilled. He was a great horse and won some great races for us down the years.”

After Addeybb it was Dubai Honour’s turn to go close in 2021 before the Champion Stakes became the scene of what was expected to be Baaeed’s glorious on-track farewell a year later.

Unbeaten and earning comparisons to Frankel after his scintillating Juddmonte International Stakes success, he was sent off the 1-4 favourite but could not repeat his Champions Day heroics of the previous year as Sir Michael Stoute’s Bay Bridge spoiled the party.

“He didn’t quite get the send-off, but he was a great horse for us,” continued Haggas.

“It was really unfortunate he didn’t win. It’s clever to say we could have run him in the QEII again and we would have run him in the Irish Champion Stakes if we were that clever.”

Now it is Economics’ turn to take centre stage at Ascot, but there will always those who wish the stars had aligned differently and City Of Troy was also heading to Berkshire to share the spotlight, rather than jetting off to the Del Mar sunshine for the Breeders’ Cup Classic on dirt.

“It would have been great to see Economics take him on,” said Haggas.

“You always want to prove your horse is the best one and that is probably never going to happen now this year.”