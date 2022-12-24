Haggas salutes huge team effort that led to memorable 2022

William Haggas is keen to praise the staff at his Somerville Lodge base as he reflects on the 2022 season where he just missed out on a first trainers’ championship title.

The all-conquering Baaeed was the figurehead of Haggas’ squad during the 2022 campaign, collecting four Group One prizes to add to the two he won in 2021.

But he was not the only Haggas inmate to thrive on the track as 101 individual horses have found the scoresheet among his current tally 166 winners for the calendar year, while he has amassed over £5.8million in prize-money – a total which saw him push defending champion Charlie Appleby all the way to the line.

Baaeed’s defeat in his swansong on British Champions Day ultimately proved crucial in missing out on a first trainers’ crown, but Haggas is refusing to complain as looks back on his stable’s achievements in 2022 and points out the fact he finished over £700,000 clear of the rest of the training fraternity as proof there is plenty to celebrate and a testament to the hard work of his employees.

He said: “We’ve had a great year this year, obviously Baaeed was the main one but we’ve had a few others that did us very proud. The team did us proud full stop.

“We couldn’t beat Charlie unfortunately, he was a bit too strong for us.

We had a few injuries like everyone does which stifled some progress and hopefully they should be back next year

“It was disappointing not to be champion after the year we had, but Charlie was too strong and the fact that we beat the rest by £700,000 is a huge compliment to the people who work for us here. You can’t complain – we had a great year – and I’m not complaining either.”

Haggas’ season could have been even better if it was not for injuries to key members of his string at various points of the season.

German 2000 Guineas winner Maljoom was an unlucky loser in the St James’s Palace and looked ready to peak in Group One company. But he was stuck on the sidelines following Royal Ascot, while similar applied to the smart Showcasing filly Sense Of Duty who looked a sprinter to follow when winning her first three starts of the campaign before meeting with a setback which would end her season.

However, the Newmarket-based handler hopes both will be back next season as he begins to look forward to the great reset on January 1 and bringing through the new prospects that could fulfil the void left by Baaeed and Addeybb who have bowed out of active service.

“We had a few injuries like everyone does which stifled some progress and hopefully they should be back next year,” Haggas continued.

“Maljoom was never quite right after Royal Ascot and missed the rest of the season. Sense Of Duty went wrong after easily winning a Group Three at Newcastle and Aldaary fractured his cannon bone and he is a good horse too – he only ran the once and won easily.

“Hopefully they will all be back next year and we have a nice horse called My Prospero to look forward to as well.

“We’ve said goodbye to a few and a few real stalwarts, obviously Baaeed, and Addeybb has also been retired.

“But we lose them every year and we hope that although our two-year-olds were not quite as strong this year, there will be something among them that will develop just like My Prospero and Maljoom did.

“We’re in a good position.”