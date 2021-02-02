Haggas sets sights on another Australian adventure with Addeybb

A return to Australia is the preferred international target for Champion Stakes hero Addeybb

The William Haggas-trained seven-year-old enjoyed a tremendous campaign in 2020 – winning both the Ranvet Stakes and the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes in the spring, before bagging a third top-level success at Ascot in October, striking up a fine partnership with Tom Marquand.

Addeybb was entered for the Saudi Cup in Riyadh on February 26, while he has also been nominated for the Dubai Sheema Classic on World Cup night at Meydan next month.

However, Haggas is keen on another trip to Australia, provided coronavirus restrictions do not prevent his staff from making the trip next week.

“He’s not going to go to Saudi. At the moment, we’re hoping to go to Australia to run in the same two races he won last year, but it is in the balance, because getting the staff there is the tricky bit,” said the Newmarket-based trainer.

“We couldn’t do Australia and Saudi Arabia and the race in Saudi Arabia is a little bit short and a brand new surface (dirt) for him, whereas Australia is tried and tested.”

Should the Australian adventure not come off, Addeybb is likely to head to Meydan.

Haggas added: “Australia is our favoured course of action and Dubai is a very valuable and exciting back-up.

Tom Marquand celebrates winning the Champion Stakes aboard Addeybb (PA Wire)

“The horses go into equine quarantine (for Australia) on February 11 and have to do two weeks before flying out, but my staff have to do two weeks quarantine in a hotel when they get to Australia.

“The staff need to leave before the horses go into quarantine here, because if that doesn’t happen, they won’t be there in time to greet the horses, which is no good. The staff would need to go next week.

“If it doesn’t happen, Dubai will be the next target. The horse seems in very good form.”