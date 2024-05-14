Haggas weighing up options for Sea Just In Time

William Haggas has yet to fully commit to running the exciting Sea Just In Time in Newbury’s Haras De Bouquetot Fillies’ Trial Stakes on Saturday.

The daughter of Sea The Stars made an ultra-impressive debut in the hands of Tom Marquand at Newmarket on the Friday of the Guineas meeting, with connections now keen to test her credentials at a higher level before possible Classic assignments come on the radar.

Having not been declared for the Tattersalls Musidora Stakes at York, it was thought the talented three-year-old was booked for Listed action this weekend in the last race of the Lockinge day card.

However, Haggas admitted he is still to make a final call on the filly’s participation, with Goodwood’s William Hill Height of Fashion Stakes (May 25) a further option if the Somerville Lodge handler elects to give his filly extra time before striding out for a second time.

“She will run at Newbury or Goodwood, I just need to see if she needs another week, but we will see,” said Haggas.

“The trouble is I have no chance of running her in the Oaks if she doesn’t run on Saturday, so I have a decision to make which direction we go if she’s good enough.

“She was very impressive in her maiden and I think it is likely she will run at Newbury on Saturday, but we will see.”

Sea Just In Time does not hold an entry for the Betfred Oaks at Epsom on May 31, but connections do have the option to supplement at a cost of £30,000 during the confirmation stage, which like the Goodwood race is on May 25.