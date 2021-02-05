Hales delighted with winning start for Omar Maretti

Omar Maretti justified stable confidence when making an impressive debut over hurdles at Catterick on Friday.

A dual winner in the point-to-point field, the seven-year-old was a 15-2 chance on his first start for trainer Alex Hales in the Racing TV Profits Returned To Racing Maiden Hurdle.

With even-money favourite Ripper Roo back in third, Omar Maretti engaged in a ding-dong battle with Barrichello halfway up the straight before pulling six lengths clear in the hands of Kielan Woods.

Hales said: “He’s a lovely horse – I’m delighted with him.

“The owner has a lot of point-to-pointers with Dale Peters near Huntingdon. I’ve had him about six weeks, but Dale has done all the prep work with him. He’s a good amateur rider and has a good nursery, so he deserves a lot of credit.

“The owners very kindly sent him to me as obviously there’s no point-to-pointing at the moment and he hasn’t put a foot wrong since he arrived. I’m not saying I knew he would win today, but I knew he wouldn’t be very far away.

“We think a lot of him and hopefully he’ll be able to win under a penalty somewhere.”

Tinnahalla clears the final flight at Catterick (PA Wire)

While out of luck with Ripper Roo, trainer Olly Murphy did not leave the North Yorkshire circuit empty handed, having earlier saddled Tinnahalla to win the opening Millbry Hill Juvenile Hurdle.

Fourth and second in his two previous starts over jumps, Aidan Coleman’s mount made it third time lucky with a near three-length verdict over fellow 13-8 joint-favourite Homme Public.

Murphy said: “He’s a grand horse who probably hadn’t done a lot wrong in two starts at Newbury and Kempton.

“He got the run of the race today and did it well.

“He’s a horse who can hopefully keep progressing.”

Silver In Disguise proved too much good for his rivals (PA Wire)

There was a thrilling climax to the kingmakerracedays.co.uk Celebrate Mary Harle’s 101st Birthday Handicap Hurdle, with Sue Smith’s 7-2 favourite Small Present responding generously to Ryan Mania’s urgings to see off Small Present by a head.

The Tim Vaughan-trained Silver In Disguise (5-1) ran out a 21-length winner of the kingmakerracedays.co.uk Working With Kenny Johnson Racing Novices’ Handicap Chase under 5lb claimer Charlie Price, before Venetia Williams and Robbie Dunne teamed up to land the mares’ handicap chase with Quick Wave (4-1).

The final two races went to William Bethell’s Newberry New (13-2) and Ex S’elance (4-1) from Micky Hammond’s yard.