Half Dozen, trained by Paul Nicholls and ridden by Harry Cobden, after victory in the Black Mountain Botanicals Novices’ Handicap Hurdle at Hereford, Monday January 30, 2023 (Simon Milham/PA)
30 January 2023

Half Dozen reasons to be happy for Nicholls at Hereford

By NewsChain Sport
30 January 2023

Paul Nicholls wondered if Half Dozen had a problem after Harry Cobden’s mount was a market drifter ahead of the Black Mountain Botanicals Novices’ Handicap Hurdle at Hereford.

Yet the strapping six-year-old made light work of his nine rivals in the two-mile heat, scoring by a length and a half at odds of 8-1.

The champion trainer said: “We thought his leg had fallen off, because he drifted from 4-1 to 10-1 or something.

“We thought he had a nice little chance, but he has just been big and backward, needed lots of time and experience.

“He was very keen early in the season, he just wants a bit of time. He will make a nice chaser next year.”

Jane Williams has enjoyed plenty of success at the track in recent weeks and Honneur d’Ajonc (100-30) took the spoils in the Hereford Motor Group Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase in the hands of David Noonan.

A trio were in with a chance at the last, but the six-year-old forged clear to go one better than he had at Leicester a month ago.

The Devon handler said: “He isn’t very big, but he is agile. He is a classy horse by Diamond Boy. I’d like to find a few more of them.

“I bought him in the July sale as a two-year-old. He was inexpensive, because he was small, but he was a very good juvenile. We took an extra year, because we didn’t think he’d be a chaser, but in fact, he’s been a fabulous chaser.

“Patrick Waldron, who has just come into racing ownership, his colours only just arrived and he had a winner with his first runner. How about that! That’s a lucky owner – that’s what we want, lucky owners!”

Only The Bold (2-1) followed up his impressive chasing debut at Bangor in November, defying a 10lb penalty under Fergus Gillard and powering to a five-length success in the Ely Memorial Fund Handicap Chase.

Winning trainer David Pipe said: “This is a lot better ground than he had at Bangor and it probably happened quick enough for him today, but Fergus was patient on him. They went a good gallop and they did it nicely in the end.

“There are no big plans for him. He is not over-big, so whether he will jump round the big tracks or not, I don’t know. We’ll see. He is by Jeremy and a typical one by him. He beat (Grade Two-winning hurdler and chaser) Tommy’s Oscar in his point-to-point.

“We’ll what the handicapper does and obviously he is still a novice as well.”

Galop De Chasse came with a well-timed run under Charlie Deutsch to claim the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap Chase, beating Rose Sea Has by a comfortable length and a half in something of a rough two-mile race.

Venetia Williams, who was ending a surprising 20-runner barren spell, said: “He has been knocking on the door for quite a long time, with seconds and thirds, so it is great to come to the local course and get his head in front. It was quite a competitively-run race.”

Atlanta Brave (5-6 favourite) followed up his recent Chepstow success, relishing a step up in trip to take the Cazoo Novices’ Hurdle by a cosy three-quarters of a length success from Hauraki Golf.

Kerry Lee’s string is in great heart and the strapping five-year-old looks every inch a chaser in the making.

Lee said: “He is such a lovely horse and is a delight to train. He is so easy to do anything and everything with.

“He is quite far forward for his age and size, because he is a very big horse, and you can only imagine he will improve with age and experience.

“I wanted to give him another relatively low-key run, but we will look at a bigger prize in the spring. He is a three-mile chaser in the making, so anything we do now is bonus territory.”

The wait goes on for jockey Denis O’Regan, whose bid to complete a full set of victories at jumps tracks in Britain and Ireland saw him draw a blank with his two rides.

“We’ll just keep chipping away and hope we get there one day,” he said with a customary smile.

It was a red-letter day for Heidi Palin, who gained her first success under rules when Bennys King caused a 20-1 shock in the hunter chase, beating Magic Saint by three-quarters of a length.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Police extremely concerned about dog walker missing for three days

news

Boy, 16, to appear in court charged with murder of teenage girl

news

Nadhim Zahawi sacked by Rishi Sunak after ‘serious breach’ of Ministerial Code

news