Halka Du Tabert highlights Cork double for Elliott

Gordon Elliott continued his fine run of form at Cork thanks to a double with Halka Du Tabert and Tactical Affair.

Halka Du Tabert justified odds of 4-7 in fine style when hacking up by 20 lengths in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Beginners Chase on her first start over fences.

Third in the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham last term, the Kenny Alexander-owned six-year-old was cut from 25-1 to 12-1 for the Mares’ Chase at this season’s Festival by Betfair.

Winning jockey Jordan Gainford said: “She was a smart mare over hurdles and was very good today.

“We got down to the start and she wanted to get on with the job and is entitled to come on from the run, as she was gassy and fresh.

“She will be better in a better race with a stronger gallop and will come on a lot from today. She is fine and scopey, her jumping was very good and she had a run in a point-to-point for James Doyle so had plenty of schooling done.

“This is a lovely starting point and hopefully she can improve.”

Tactical Affair showed plenty of spirit to edge out Picture Of You by a short head in the Racing TV Black Friday Offer – Join For Just 12 Euros PM For An Entire Year Maiden Hurdle at 5-2.

Gainford said: “He is a lovely horse and hopefully will come on a lot from that.

“He had to lead, so maybe he didn’t learn as much as we wanted to and he had a good look at the last. It was great for him to get his head in front, though.

“His bumper form was good but he is a fine, big horse who is only a baby and is only coming into himself.”

There was also a double for Willie Mullins, as Readin Tommy Wrong and Meetingofthewaters both justified favouritism.

Readin Tommy Wrong was pushed all the way by stablemate Lisnagar Fortune but held on to prevail by a short head in the I.N.H Stallion Owners EBF Maiden Hurdle.

Owned by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, the 8-15 chance claimed a bumper double in May with comfortable victories at Ballinrobe and Tipperary and is expected to come on for this debut over timber.

“Some of ours are taking a run at the moment and I think he can build on that,” said jockey Danny Mullins.

“Often, Willie’s biggest problem is he has other horses in the race which can beat them but this was a nice starting point and there is plenty to build on.

“He jumped big over the last two and it was nice to hear his number being called – I was hoping I wasn’t beaten and, in fairness, the other horse has probably improved. Lisnagar Fortune was dropping back in trip, which probably suited.”

Meetingofthewaters survived some sketchy jumps down the home straight to land a gamble in the I.N.H Stallion Owners EBF Beginners Chase, scoring as the evens favourite under Brian Hayes.

The winning rider said: “Patrick (Mullins) owns this fella and told me he really fancied him, so I checked with Philip (Fenton, trainer of unplaced Japers Jack) and he said it was OK to swap.

“Paddy thought he’d win, he had been working well and was confident coming back to a 0-116 beginners, which was a big drop in class. He was confident enough he’d do the business.

“I think he is entered in the (Paddy Power Chase, at Christmas) but this was a 0-116 at the end of the day.”

Union Park has been a progressive chaser this year, prevailing three times over fences in 2023, but connections took advantage of a lenient mark over smaller obstacles in the Cork Welcomes Racing TV Members Handicap Hurdle.

The seven-year-old was rated fully 21lb lower in this sphere and travelled smoothly throughout before finishing strongly to beat Big Debates by half a length at 12-1.

“There wasn’t a suitable chase for him until Christmas but it was always the plan to go back over hurdles,” said trainer Philip Rothwell.

“The horse has built on promise and we let him improve away over fences. That has given him confidence and we are using his hurdle mark at the right time.

“We might even look at going across the water with him at some stage, as I think English racing, where they go a gallop in front, will suit him.”

Henry de Bromhead’s Percy Warner galloped on strongly to oblige at 15-2 in the richest race on the card, the Kevin McManus Bookmaker Handicap Chase.