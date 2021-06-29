Hamilton delayed due to on course incident

15:23pm, Tue 29 Jun 2021
Racing at Hamilton has been delayed by more than an hour following an incident at the track.

The first race was scheduled for 2.15pm, with that time initially revised to 2.45pm as emergency services attended the incident.

However, the British Horseracing Authority stewards’ account tweeted: “Further delay due to incident on course. The first race will not take place at 2.45 as previously announced. Updates will follow.”

The incident is believed to involve a camera operator.

A tweet from RaceTech, who supply broadcast services for racing, read: “We are aware of the situation @HamiltonParkRC & awaiting further information as to the well being of our operators. A full investigation is already underway. Thank you for your concern & messages.”

