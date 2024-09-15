Hanalia sparkles with last-to-first Blandford victory

Hanalia came from last to first under Shane Foley to claim victory in the Moyglare “Jewels” Blandford Stakes at the Curragh.

Johnny Murtagh’s three-year-old had been highly tried since shedding her maiden tag over the course and distance in late May, landing a Listed prize at Naas before finishing sixth in the Irish Oaks and then second to fellow Aga Khan-owned filly Tarawa in a Group Three at this venue a fortnight ago.

Foley dropped his mount at the rear of the field for much of this Group Two contest, with Aidan O’Brien’s Wingspan setting a strong gallop in front from the stalls opening.

The latter refused to relent and saw off most of her challengers, including the 2-1 favourite Purple Lily, but 12-1 shot Hanalia finished fast and late on the outside to get up by a neck.

Murtagh said: “I thought she had improved from her last run here a couple of weeks ago – I might have left her one gallop short with an eye on this race.

“I did think she’d nearly win the last day, but a little bit of rain last night and the extra furlong today has helped. We were coming here quietly confident – I just had a feeling today was going to be the day for her.

“Shane gave her a great ride. She needs to be settled early as she’s keen and if you put her in the race early sometimes she can get up on the bridle. I just told her the more relaxed she is the better she’ll finish.”

He added: “She has a good turn of foot when she relaxes and we’re just thrilled she’s come out as a Group Two winner on Champions Weekend. It’s very important for me and His Highness the Aga Khan as well and we’ll probably have to give her a shot in a Group One next.

“She’s in the Prix de l’Opera and hopefully that’s the next target.”

Ger Lyons and Colin Keane combined to land the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Bold Lad Sprint Handicap, with My Mate Alfie (12-1) running out a decisive winner.

“He’s a lovely horse. He’s invisible at home, so much so that he caught me out a couple of times early on forgetting to put blinkers on him,” said Lyons.

“He works to the button without blinkers, but on the track he just won’t do it. He’s one of those fantastic horses and I know he gets seven (furlongs).

“He holds an entry in the Ayr Gold Cup, I’m not saying we won’t do it as it’s a race I want to win, but we’ve been training this lad with the future in mind.

“Whether he’s a Group One sprinter, it’s a huge jump from Group Three, but he’s definitely going to mature into a better horse.”