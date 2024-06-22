Hand Of God scores Golden Gates winner for Harry Charlton

On the 38th anniversary of the Diego Maradona goal that knocked England out of the 1986 World Cup, Hand Of God was an appropriate winner of the Golden Gates Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Having rounded off his juvenile campaign with a maiden victory at Newmarket, the Harry Charlton-trained colt won on his handicap debut at Sandown in April and was a 9-4 favourite to complete the hat-trick in the hands of William Buick.

The son of Churchill picked up well once asked to go about his business and passed the post with a length and three-quarters in hand over Cambridge, with Black Run third.

It was a deserved victory this week for Charlton after King’s Gambit came from the clouds to finish second in the Hampton Court Stakes in the same colours on Thursday, while Kikkuli was beaten just a short head in the Jersey Stakes earlier on Saturday’s card.

Charlton said: “He didn’t have a great trip, but he had a clear run and picked up very quick and William thought he almost got there too soon.

“It was hard to plan as the complexion of the race changed so much with the non-runners as we were originally drawn 17 of 19 and it came down to 10 of 12 so it wasn’t as bad as it first looked

“The plan was to be mid-div and not three off the rail, I think he was further back than planned and he was three off the rail so it didn’t go to plan, but he picked up great.

“I think he’s still a 10-furlong horse; he’s got a great mind and is good physically. He’s not done much wrong and I guess he’s probably due a step up in class. He works with King’s Gambit, so we were all quite confident.

“Credit to Mohammed Jaber as he’s had a tough week with what happened to King’s Gambit, we all thought we were a bit unlucky that day so for him to get a winner is important.”

He’s a young horse going places

Buick said: “I know there were a few non-runners, but to be drawn 17 at a mile and a quarter is a notoriously hard draw. We got in where we could and got a lovely rhythm. To be honest, when he picked up early in the straight, he was pretty instant and progressive to the line.

“He gave me a really good feel. He’s very comfortable at a mile and a quarter, I would say that he’s been needing this trip. He’s a young horse going places.”

He added: “King’s Gambit in the Hampton Court was a very unlucky loser. We kind of lost it at the start, unfortunately, where we got back and then the race was getting away from us – there wasn’t much of a pace and it was very much a Plan B sort of ride.

“It wasn’t the plan to ride him (King’s Gambit) like that at all, but it was through unfortunate circumstances and he ran very well to finish second as close as he did. I believe he should have won, but he’s a nice horse for the future, and Hand Of God winning now gives some compensation.”