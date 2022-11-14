Hang In There to be saved for summer campaign

Emma Lavelle’s Hang In There will return in the spring following his Rising Stars’ success at Wincanton.

The eight-year-old headed to Somerset off the back of a fantastic summer, during which he won four consecutive novice chases by a collective 108 lengths.

A trip to Cheltenham in October ended that winning streak when he was pulled up on unsuitable ground, but he bounced back when taking the Grade Two ‘Rising Stars’ Novices’ Chase.

The race was always intended to be his last before a winter break beckoned as his preferred good going is unlikely to appear until spring, after which he will be prepped for another summer campaign.

“He didn’t handle the ground at Cheltenham when they really got into the ground because of the rain. He’s had such a brilliant summer and he’s just a pleasure to have anything to do with, because he is the happiest horse,” said Lavelle.

“He’s not very big, but he doesn’t know that – he thinks he’s huge. I was thrilled to bits with him and I think he deserved to win a nice race like that.

“His need for good ground means he is a summer jumper, but he’s a good- quality summer jumper and we’ll aim at some of those races like the Summer Plate.

“We might even have a look at Aintree if we get good ground before that, or perhaps Ayr. There will be lots of options to come for him, but whether he likes it or not, he’s on holiday!

“He’s absolutely disgusted that he’s got to have a turnout rug on and go in the field. He’s such a funny horse, he absolutely loves being in training but now his ground has gone.

“It was always the plan to give him a holiday after Wincanton. It was just lovely to go out and win, so we can now give him a break.

“He’s come out of the race really well but whether he likes it or not, he’s been on the go a long time and he’s going to have a little holiday.

“He’ll go out in the field in the day and we’ll keep him in at night, then we’ll bring him back into training sometime after Christmas to get him ready for a spring campaign.”