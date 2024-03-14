Hanlon considering Aintree options for Hewick following Gold Cup defection

Shark Hanlon will consider running Hewick in the Aintree Bowl rather than the Grand National next month after making the “difficult decision” to sidestep Friday’s Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Having claimed King George glory since falling two fences from home in last year’s Gold Cup, the nine-year-old was all set for his second shot at the blue riband before being readied to line up under top-weight in the world’s most famous steeplechase on Merseyside.

But having decided against running his stable star at Prestbury Park due to the rain-softened ground, Hanlon revealed the Bowl may now be his next objective.

Hanlon said: “It wasn’t a difficult decision (not to run in the Gold Cup). I walked the track twice this morning, it’s not going to get any better than it is as they’re giving rain again tonight.

“It’s disappointing to get this far, but we’ll head to Aintree now and I’d say it’s 50-50 between the National and the Bowl, it’ll be one or the other.

“I’d say after missing here I’d be turning towards the Bowl. I’d love to give him another chance at a Gold Cup and I’d hate for him to get hurt in the National (without getting that).

“He’s in great shape, the horse has never been as well in himself. It’s a hard decision to make as the horse travelled over and the owners have all landed in, but we’ve made the decision.”