Hanlon eyeing Fairyhouse return for stable star Skyace
Skyace is set to make a low-key return to action at Fairyhouse on Tuesday week.
Trainer John ‘Shark’ Hanlon has earmarked a two-and-a-half-mile handicap hurdle for his stable star, who claimed Grade One glory at the County Meath track in April.
Skyace fell on her next start at the Punchestown Festival, and has not run since being pulled up in the Galway Hurdle in late July.
“Skyace is getting along lovely and she runs at Fairyhouse in a two-and-a-half-mile handicap hurdle,” said Hanlon.
“It’s an ordinary hurdle, but she’ll be taking on the geldings.
“I couldn’t be happier after working her on Friday morning. She showed some lovely work.”
Bought for the bargain-basement price of £600 after finishing placed in three bumper starts for Willie Mullins, the six-year-old has won five times for her current connections.
Following Grade Three and Listed triumphs, Skyace was fourth at the Cheltenham Festival – before providing Hanlon with his first top-level success in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Novice Hurdle.
