Hanlon happy to roll National dice with joint-top weight Hewick

Trainer Shark Hanlon – Hewick (11st 12lb) and Cape Gentleman (10st 8lb)

“Hewick has a big weight, but he’s used to carrying a big weight. What can we do? There isn’t anything we can do about it. When they’re good they get those weights and that’s it.

“He gave a stone and a half to everything in Listowel (unseated at final fence in Kerry National) so I don’t see why we wouldn’t go again.

“Cape Gentleman’s weight is lovely, I’m very happy with that. I’m delighted with that weight – he’ll think he is loose. I’d say they’ll both run.”

Trainer Lucinda Russell – Corach Rambler (10st 5lb)

“I’m absolutely delighted with that weight and if we got that in the Grand National, that would be fantastic. He only needs a couple of horses to come out so he’ll probably get a run, so that’s super.

“We haven’t really run him since the Coral Gold Cup so that he could get in the race off this mark.

“He’ll now probably run at Cheltenham (in the Ultima). The big question is going to be if he takes to the fences. I think nowadays the fences are a lot kinder than they were and he’s a very intelligent horse – if he doesn’t take to them we’ll know by the fourth or fifth fence.”

Trainer Nicky Henderson – Mister Coffey (10st 4lb)

“He needs a few still to come out but the plan is to go to the Grand National. He will go to the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham first, where he will be ridden by Derek O’Connor, then on to Aintree.

“He ran in the Topham last season which possibly came a bit quick after his run at Cheltenham but he seemed to enjoy going over the fences and this has always been the plan to come back for a go at the Grand National.”

Tom Messenger, assistant to trainer Dan Skelton – Le Milos (10st 11lb) and Ashtown Lad (10st 3lb)

“Le Milos has got a lovely profile and it’s exciting that he’s guaranteed a run. He’s a proven stayer and although he hasn’t been over the fences before, I don’t see it being an issue.

“He’s one we’re really excited about. He won the Coral Gold Cup off 146 so he’s only 6lb higher here. I think he’s off a competitive weight and fingers crossed we get there.

“Ashtown Lad has been running well over hurdles – we’ve been running him over timber since his win in the Becher Chase at Aintree. Ideally we’d have run him over fences last weekend at Ascot but the ground was too quick, so we gave him another run over hurdles (finished third in Rendlesham at Haydock).

“He’s obviously proven his ability over fences, though he didn’t look as though he stayed at Ayr last year in the Scottish Grand National. He’s a year older and stronger now, so he’s got the option of the National or the Topham if he doesn’t get in.”

Trainer Donald McCain – Minella Trump (10st 6lb)

“It’s all about getting in the race and getting a run. Obviously it’s a way off yet, but that’s a lovely racing weight.

“He was very busy for a while and he needed a holiday so he’s had a break and he’s back in fast work now. We’ll try to get a run in somewhere but if we can’t, we’ll get him away from home.

“It’s been an ambition to get Tim (Leslie, owner) a runner in the Grand National, so if we can get there that’s great.

“The modern day Grand National has changed a bit but he stays, he’s a thorough professional and he knows how to win.”

Trainer Kim Bailey – Happygolucky (10st 11lb)

“The plan is to run him next in the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Festival. He has always given us the impression he is a very good jumper. He has been quite careful this season but he hasn’t had his ground – ideally he wants proper winter ground.”

Trainer David Pipe – Remastered (10st 10lb)

“Remastered has had a good season. He finished very strongly on his last start over fences at Kempton, then he disappointed at Sandown back over hurdles last time. I’m not really sure what happened that day, but you can put a line through it.

“He is in at Kempton on Saturday and he might go there but wherever he goes he needs to bounce back. If he doesn’t, it might put an outing in the National in doubt.”

Mick Meagher, racing manager to the Hemmings family – Cloudy Glen (10st 4lb)

“I’m very happy with that. It’s essentially the same weight that he carried on Saturday (when third in Grand National Trial at Haydock). I’d say if he got into a rhythm, then why not?

“He’ll probably run at Cheltenham in the Ultima and then we’ll go to Aintree.”

Joe Chambers, racing manager to owners Rich and Susannah Ricci – Royale Pagaille (11st 8lb) and Burrows Saint (10st 12lb)

“Royale Pagaille suffered a little injury during the King George at Kempton on Boxing Day, hence why he hasn’t been seen since. I spoke with Venetia (Williams, trainer) last week and he is on track to run in the Gold Cup, albeit without a run.

“He is very ground dependent and in order for him to be seen at his best, he does need it to be as soft as possible. With that being said, he had performed very well in handicaps in the UK and we’ve always thought that a Grand National would suit him.”

Trainer Joe Tizzard – The Big Breakaway (10st 10lb)

“He is running off his mark of 151 and that is a lovely racing weight he has. I don’t think they will go up much at all, so he gets in nicely and he is guaranteed a run.

“The plan is to take him to the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival, then on to Aintree afterwards. Last season we struggled with his shins a bit and we tried to get away with it but it didn’t work. We treated them and we haven’t looked back since.”

Trainer Peter Fahey – The Big Dog (11st 5lb)

“I thought he was going to run a good race at Leopardstown (when falling at the second-last in the Irish Gold Cup), so I’m definitely happy. He’s in the mix and it’s a nice weight for him.

“He’s coming into it with a lot to recommend him and I think it’s the ideal race for him. It’s kind of been the plan all year and it’s nice to have a horse going over for it.”

Trainer Henry de Bromhead – Envoi Allen (11st 8lb) and Chris’s Dream (11st), Ain’t That A Shame (10st 5lb), Gin On Lime (10st 4lb)

“Envoi Allen is in the Ryanair. We’re not sure yet – we’ll see. We haven’t firmed up anything yet.

“Chris’s Dream is going for the Festival Hunters’ Chase and we’ll see from there.

“That weight seems fair enough for Ain’t That A Shame. I’d say we’ll look to get another run in – there are a couple of options or he might just go straight there.

“Gin On Lime’s weight is in and around her mark. I’d say well go for the cross-country at Cheltenham and then go to Aintree.”

Trainer Martin Brassil – Longhouse Poet (11st)

“I think if you’re anywhere around 10st 10lb to 11st 2lb or 11st 3lb then you have a reasonable weight. There are more horses winning with over 11st than there used to be.

“I think the year I won it (Numbersixvalverde, 2006) I had 10st 8lb and I had another horse finish third on about 10st 11lb or 10st 12lb, but the better class of horses are running in it since the course was modified and a lot of them are getting involved in the finish of it.

“Longhouse Poet was sixth in the race last year and he’s going to run this week in the Bobbyjo (Chase).”