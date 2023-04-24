Hanlon set for late call on ground for Hewick at Punchestown

Shark Hanlon has warned Hewick is not a certain runner in Wednesday’s Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup on account of the ground.

The going was described as yielding to soft on Monday morning, with more rain forecast throughout the day.

Hanlon is hoping that will be the last of the rainfall. But to give himself options he has left Hewick in the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown, which he won 12 months ago, and also the Grade Two Oaksey Chase on the same card.

To add to his Sandown gains Hewick has subsequently won the Galway Plate, was still in front when falling at the last in the Kerry National and won the American Grand National at Far Hills.

He was last seen falling in the Gold Cup at Cheltenham at the second-last when still well in with a chance of being placed.

“The ground has to dry up for me to run him at Punchestown, a lot depends on what the ground does in the next two days,” said Hanlon.

“He’s in two races at Sandown on Saturday, they are two suitable races and I just said we’d put him in and see what happens. I’ve no decision made yet.

“If it dries up then I’m happy to run at Punchestown, but if it doesn’t he’ll go to Sandown.

“They’ve had a little bit more rain at Punchestown today. I’d have to have good in the ground for him to go there. You need everything in your favour when you are running at that sort of level.”