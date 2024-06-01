Hannah Smullen rides first winner at Tramore

On the day his old boss Dermot Weld won the Oaks at Epsom, Pat Smullen’s daughter Hannah rode the first winner of her career on Fillusin at Tramore.

Eight years on from Smullen and Weld teaming up to win the Derby with Harzand his former ally tasted further Classic success with the impressive Ezeliya.

On a poignant evening Smullen’s 21-year-old daughter, sporting the colours of her mother Frances Crowley’s Brickfield Stud, battled back to beat Jody Townend on Willie Mullins’ odds-on favourite Si Se Puede, a sister to El Fabiolo.

Pat Smullen died of cancer in 2020 while Crowley, a Classic-winning trainer in her own right, recently took her licence out once more.

“This means everything, I’ve been dreaming of doing this since I was a kid,” said Smullen.

“The support mam has given me has been absolutely unreal, and Gordon (Elliott) as well, he’s been amazing to me so thanks so much to the two of them.

“That’s six rides in bumpers and seven rides under rules. I love Tramore, it’s my favourite track! I’d had a couple of rides around here and it’s a tricky course to ride so I’ve got a better grasp of it now.

“I think a lot of the girls wanted to be handy but no one wanted to make it so we all went off in a bunch. I just wanted to hold my position on her and let her roll along without getting her properly going and she had a great turn of foot going into the straight.

“She really battled against Jody’s horse, she went again, I don’t think it was down to me I think I got in her way but she really dug deep.”

Crowley told Racing TV: “This was great, I couldn’t believe it. I thought Jody had gone by her and I thought she was going to be second but she got after her, she gave her a great ride, good and strong and got her up so it’s fantastic.”

Smullen went on: “I’m riding out weekends and school holidays for Gordon and any time I have a day off college. I love it there, all the lads are brilliant so massive thanks to Gordon, he’s on his holidays I think so I hope he enjoyed that wherever he is! I owe a lot to Gordon.”