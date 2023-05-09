Hannon anticipating retirement for recovering Mojo Star

Mojo Star, who sustained an injury when making his return to action at Newbury last month, is on the mend but looks set to be retired from racing.

The Richard Hannon-trained Classic and Ascot Gold Cup runner-up finished lame when fourth to Grand Alliance in the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes at Newbury.

The five-year-old, who was second in Adayar’s Derby and occupied the same spot behind Hurricane Lane in the St Leger before finding only Kyprios too good in last year’s Gold Cup, was making his seasonal return after a 310-day lay-off.

His injury was not life-threatening and after being treated by vet Jamie O’Gorman, the son of Sea The Stars looks primed to enjoy stallion duties after a nine-race career that has seen him earn just shy of £543,000 in prize=money.

“He is back here now, but I would say he probably won’t race again,” said the East Everleigh handler.

“He’s always had issues with his joints and he’s quite a heavy horse who has always had problems all his life.

“He’s back home now though, although I would say he is doubtful to race again. I think he will go back to Ireland, where they will get him a job as a stallion.

“He was second in three massive races, the Derby, the Leger and in the Gold Cup. He’s still here and he’ll enjoy life, which is the most important thing.”

Meanwhile, Hannon’s hopes that Mammas Girl would keep her unbeaten record in the Qipco 1000 Guineas were dashed when she finished 16 lengths behind Mawj at Newmarket on Sunday.

Winner of a seven-furlong novice at the same track in October, the daughter of Havana Grey landed the Group Three Nell Gwyn on her first start as a three-year-old.

However, having raced prominently in the early stages in the mile fillies’ Classic, she weakened late on under Kevin Stott in very soft ground, eventually finishing 11th of the 20 runners.

Hannon said: “Mammas Girl is fine. The ground was shocking really, but that’s nobody’s fault.

“She will show her true self, probably at Royal Ascot in the Coronation on fast ground and hopefully she will run much better.”