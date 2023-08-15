Hannon banking on drop in trip to work in Chindit’s favour

Richard Hannon expects Chindit to thrive for dropping back to seven furlongs in Saturday’s BetVictor Hungerford Stakes at Newbury.

The five-year-old has had three starts over a mile so far this term, winning the Paradise Stakes at Ascot before pushing Modern Games close when second in the Group One Lockinge Stakes at the Berkshire venue in May.

A subsequent spin in the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot ended in disappointment and Hannon took him out of the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood on account of the testing conditions earlier this month.

The handler is anticipating better ground at Newbury though, and is backing the son of Wootton Bassett to put last year’s eighth place in the race well behind him.

Hannon said: “He’s only had three races this year, this will be the first for his new owner (Villoo Poonawalla Greenfield Farms).

“I’m delighted with the form he is in – he loves Newbury, he’s won the Greenham and finished second in the Lockinge. It looks like coming back to seven furlongs will be ideal for him and hopefully he has an excellent chance.

“He worked very well on the grass on Sunday. The forecast is looking dry leading into the weekend so we are hopeful it will be quick ground.”

Charlie Fellowes is also keeping an eye on the weather as he seeks decent ground for his challenger Marbaan.

The three-year-old bounced back to from when coming home third in the Lennox Stakes over this seven-furlong trip at Goodwood, with Fellowes giving him extra credit as the good to soft ground did not play to the colt’s strengths.

He said: “He ran a cracker at Goodwood in a strong race, the first two horses are clearly Group One horses. We decided to ride him with a bit of patience and he finished well on ground that was probably softer than ideal.

“I think the seven furlongs at Newbury will suit him, we are on weather watch though, I wouldn’t want the ground to be getting too soft. He is definitely better on better ground.

“He looks a picture and is in really good order, his Goodwood run has done him the world of good and I would think he would be very competitive if conditions are in his favour.”